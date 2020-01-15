سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 754

Michael Flynn wants to withdraw his guilty plea in Mueller probe

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a motion through his lawyers on Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea in the former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۸۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۸ 15 January 2020

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a motion through his lawyers on Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea in the former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to one count of lying to the FBI and had been cooperating with prosecutors since then. He participated in 19 interviews with Mueller's team and prosecutors working on other federal criminal investigations. But Flynn switched course when he hired a new legal team that has been trying to get his case dismissed.

Flynn's motion on Tuesday comes a week before his sentencing hearing. His new legal team said the former national security adviser and three-star general was withdrawing his plea "because of the government's bad faith, vindictiveness, and breach of the plea agreement."

The Justice Department reversed its recommendation for Flynn to only receive probation and asked a federal judge to sentence him to up to six months in prison.

They made the request because they claimed Flynn was no longer showing the remorse he once did when they initially made a sentencing recommendation and that he had now taken on a more combative posture.

"Far from accepting the consequences of his unlawful actions, he has sought to blame almost every other person and entity involved in his case, including his former counsel," prosecutors wrote in a memo to US District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan. "Most blatantly, the defendant now professes his innocence."

They zeroed in on Flynn's actions related to a separate Justice Department federal criminal case against Bijan Rafiekian, an Iranian-American businessman and Flynn's former business associate who worked with him to lobby the US on behalf of the Turkish government.

Prosecutors said that Flynn hurt the US's case against Rafiekian by changing his testimony right before Rafiekian's trial last year.

"Given the serious nature of the defendant's offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation in — and his affirmative efforts to undermine — the prosecution of Bijan Rafiekian, and the need to promote respect for the law and adequately deter such criminal conduct, the government recommends that the court sentence the defendant within the applicable Guidelines range of 0 to 6 months of incarceration," the Justice Department said.

The shift in prosecutors' recommendation represented a stark change from their stance in December 2018, when they said the former national security adviser had provided "substantial assistance" to the Mueller probe and other ongoing criminal investigations.

At the time, they emphasized that Flynn began cooperating early, that his assistance was critical in encouraging other witnesses to come forward and be candid, and that he helped the Russia investigation in several ways.

Now, they say they do not believe Flynn "should receive credit for acceptance of responsibility. Indeed, the government has reason to believe, through representations by the defendant's counsel, that the defendant has retreated from his acceptance of responsibility in this case regarding his lies to the FBI."

Flynn's lawyers, meanwhile, said in their motion to withdraw his guilty plea on Tuesday that the Justice Department is trying to "rewrite history" by reversing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation.

"Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation," the motion said.

"He endured massive, unnecessary, and frankly counterproductive demands on his time, his family, his scarce resources, and his life," it continued. "The same cannot be said for the prosecution which has operated in bad faith from the inception of the 'investigation' and continues relentlessly through this specious prosecution."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
michael flynn muller probe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی جنگ هیبریدی هیثم بن طارق رخشان بنی اعتماد تمساح گاندو سردار حاجی زاده زینب ابوطالبی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
دارنده چک تا چه تاریخى می‌تواند علیه صادر کننده چک طرح دعوى کند؟
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
دیدار محرمانه امیر قطر با مقامات ایرانی در تهران و چند نکته!
کنایه نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه به برخی هنرمندان / درخواست برادر سردار سلیمانی از مردم عراق / واکنش سه مجری تلویزیون به اظهارات کارشناس شبکه افق
علت عمده ردصلاحیت‌ها چه بود؟ / توصیه پوتین به اسد: ترامپ را به دمشق دعوت کن! / نادران: می‌خواهم نماینده زنان خیابانی و معتادان در مجلس باشم! / اظهارات لاریجانی درباره جلسه محرمانه امروز مجلس
جزئیات جدید چگونگی ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش یک مدیر سیما به خداحافظی قلقلی از صداوسیما
اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۶۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

انگلیس، فرانسه و آلمان «مکانیزم ماشه» برجام را فعال کردند  (۲۱۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۹ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zd2
tabnak.ir/003zd2