Migrants face increasingly hostile conditions

Refugees and migrants trying to make their journey into Europe are facing increasingly hostile conditions - forcing them to take huge risks to their safety.

Closed borders, police brutality and a suspicious public are combining to make already desperate journeys often impossible.

In the first of a series of reports on the main overland route from Greece to Croatia, Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee found refugees are becoming increasingly reliant on organised people smuggling.