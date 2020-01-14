سنگ نوشته مزار حاج قاسم سلیمانی

مقابله با ازدواج کودکان با پناه بردن به لایحه بودجه ۱۴۰۰!

اخطار هواشناسی درباره بارش‌برف سنگین در چند استان

بازدید 780

Iraqi government to have final say on US military presence — Pompeo

The final decision on US military presence in Iraq will be made by the country’s government, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Monday in a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۶۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۱۵ 14 January 2020

The final decision on US military presence in Iraq will be made by the country’s government, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Monday in a speech at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

"Ultimately, our force posture will be resolved inside of Iraq, we will work along the duly elected leaders in Iraq to get to the right place, but I’ve probably had 50 phone calls with various Iraqis over just these past 10 days - Sunni leaders, Kurdish leaders, Shia leaders from a broad spectrum of the Shia community as well. They won’t all say so publicly, but privately, they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counterterror campaign," he said.

The US Secretary of State said he fully supported efforts of US President Donald Trump to reduce the US military presence in the region, but the "risk is not behind us."

Commenting on the US drone strike, in which Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force was killed, Pompeo said: "I’ve also seen the mantra repeated that says that the strike that we took would unite the Iranian people around the flagpole." "I think the Iranian people’s hearts beat for freedom," the US top diplomat added.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated following a US drone strike near Baghdad's airport on January 3, which killed Soleimani. Iran targeted Iraq’s Ain Al-Asad air base and a facility in Erbil, which house US troops, in retaliation for the drone attack.

The US has been attacking Shiite groups in Iraq since December 29, attracting a wave of criticism from Iraqi authorities and raising questions on whether actions of the coalition led by Washington are legitimate. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution demanding that all foreign troops be withdrawn from the country. Trump refused to do so threatening Baghdad with "unprecedented sanctions.".

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
pompeo iraq usa troops
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
انتساب نادرست شهید مدافع حرم به سردار حاجی زاده
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
فحاشی به مجری صدا و سیما بعد از کناره‌گیری
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 23 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
آیا حمله و اقدام به یک جنایت جنگی دیگر از سوی آمریکا علیه ایران در راه است؟
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
زمان واریز عیدی بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۶۱۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

خدا را شکر؛ خبر استعفای مقامات تکذیب شد!  (۲۱۵ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین  (۱۷۱ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zYr
tabnak.ir/003zYr