Pres. Rouhani calls for all-out expansion of Tehran-Muscat ties

In a congratulatory message addressed to the New Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday expressed the hope to witness expansion of all-out relations between the two countries during his tenure.
13 January 2020

In the message which was addressed to the New Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said, it said"Congratulations and appreciation for the appointment of His Excellency as King of Oman."

The relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Oman monarchy was founded on the basis of mutual trust, during the advent of Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al-Said the late Sultan of Oman, Iranian president said.

Rouhani reiterated: "I hope that our relationship will grow in all fields during your tenure."

Sultan Qaboos of Oman bin Said al-Said died after several months of illness at the age of 79, Omani media said on Saturday.

The Omani Sultanate announced three days of public mourning in the country.

The flag of Oman will also fly half-mast for 40 days as a sign of respect for the deceased leader.

Based on the Oman constitution, the Omani Sultanate council should select a successor in three days after the demise of the Sultan.

Oman under Qaboos bin Said al Said Sultanate had played important diplomatic peace efforts to help resolve regional and international disputes.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet in Arabic on Saturday, extended his condolences over the death of Sultan Qaboos of Oman, calling it a loss to the region.

In this message, he also congratulated his successor, His Majesty Haitham bin Tariq.

