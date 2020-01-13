به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 338

Niger says 89 soldiers killed in attack by extremists

The death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week has risen to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۴۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۳ 13 January 2020

The death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week has risen to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.

The fatalities have risen dramatically from 25 that the government initially said were killed last week.

In addition to the soldiers killed, at least 77 extremists were killed by Niger’s army and its foreign allies, most notably France and the United States, according to a statement issued Sunday by the government. There will be three days of national mourning beginning Monday, the government announced.
NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — The death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger’s military last week has risen to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.

The fatalities have risen dramatically from 25 that the government initially said were killed last week.

In addition to the soldiers killed, at least 77 extremists were killed by Niger’s army and its foreign allies, most notably France and the United States, according to a statement issued Sunday by the government. There will be three days of national mourning beginning Monday, the government announced.

Islamic extremists attacked the Chinagrodrar Advanced Military post on Thursday near the border with Mali. The military’s response, which included air support, pushed the extremists from Niger, the government said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates that killed 71 and was previously the most deadly attack of its kind in Niger.

“The government calls on the population to be more vigilant, more serene and united, and reaffirms its determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the final victory,” the government statement said.

The increase in the death toll as a summit opens in Pau, France, that is to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger Mauritania. Those countries make up the G5 Sahel group that are working with France against the threat of extremists in the region.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
niger terrorism extermist
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
خلبان اوکراینی پرواز اوکراین
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی
احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 22 دی 98/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز ثابت ماند
زوج جان‌باخته هواپیمای اوکراینی در کنار حاج قاسم

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۵۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تایید و چه‌ کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۲۸ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۹۰ نظر)

احمد توکلی: مردم دیگر مسئولین را دروغگو می‌دانند / مهاجرانی: توضیحات سردار حاجی‌زاده صریح، شرافتمندانه، دقیق و با مسئولیت‌پذیری تمام بود  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

در فضای تهدید و ارعاب رژیم متجاوز آمریکا، خطای انسانی و شلیک اشتباه به این فاجعه بزرگ منجر شد/ مسببین این اشتباه نابخشودنی مورد پیگرد قانونی قرار می‌گیرند  (۱۶۴ نظر)

تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران  (۱۶۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zVL
tabnak.ir/003zVL