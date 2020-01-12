به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

Iran summons UK envoy over his presence in unlawful gathering held in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the UK ambassador to Tehran over his participation in an unlawful gathering held in front of Tehran Amir Kabir University on Saturday night.
British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday to receive an official protest note due to his unusual behavior and presence in an unlawful gathering held in front of Tehran Amir Kabir University on Saturday night.

Macaire, who was arrested while taking pictures of the protests, was immediately released after his identity was checked and approved by the police.

A group of students had gathered inside the university to voice their protest after Iran announced the downing of a Ukrainian plane.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces announced on Saturday that the country’s air defense unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane on January 8 amid the highest level of readiness because of a possible military attack by the US.

During the meeting, Macaire was reminded that the presence of foreign ambassadors in unlawful gatherings is not in line with their responsibilities as a political representative of their country and it is contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the British government should explain this matter.

