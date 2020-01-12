به درخواست‌ خانواده‌های قربانیان سقوط رسیدگی می‌شود

آغاز جلسه غیرعلنی مجلس با حضور فرمانده کل سپاه

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت موقت سفیرش در تهران

بازدید 218

Indian police battle anti-Modi protesters over disputed law

Nearly 2,000 protesters gathered outside chanting "Fascist Modi, Go Back" before the showdown between demonstrators and police. More than 100 protesters were detained, a police official said.
کد خبر: ۹۵۱۱۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۲۱ 12 January 2020

Nearly 2,000 protesters gathered outside chanting "Fascist Modi, Go Back" before the showdown between demonstrators and police. More than 100 protesters were detained, a police official said.
Indian police baton-charged protesters Sunday to stop them reaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's car as nationwide protests against a bitterly disputed citizenship law entered a second month.

Tens of thousands staged protests through the night in the eastern city of Kolkata to denounce Modi's weekend visit to the capital of West Bengal state, whose local rulers have strongly opposed the legislation.

Police said they were forced to act after protesters tried to storm past barricades to stop Modi's vehicle outside a stadium, where the leader again defended the law and insisted the demonstrators were "misguided".

Nearly 2,000 protesters gathered outside chanting "Fascist Modi, Go Back" before the showdown between demonstrators and police. More than 100 protesters were detained, a police official said.

Protesters have burned effigies of the prime minister during his visit and brandished black flags — considered an insulting gesture in Indian society.

"The government can't suppress our voice. We are not afraid. We are determined to fight for our rights," Samit Nandi, one of the protesters, told AFP. "We will continue our protests until Modi leaves our city."

West Bengal has become a political battlefield between Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regional powerhouse Mamata Banerjee, whose Trinamool Congress party leads the state.

Banerjee is among state leaders nationwide who have said they will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, which excludes Muslims from a list of ethnic minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who are allowed to seek Indian nationality.

Opponents say the government has created a religious test for citizenship in the secular country.

Many among India's 200 million Muslims fear the law is a precursor to a national register of citizens that could leave them stateless in the country of 1.3 billion. Many poor Indians do not have documents to prove their nationality.

"CAA is not about taking away citizenship, it is about giving citizenship," Modi told supporters.

He has accused political opponents of "misleading" and "inciting" people against his government.

Widespread demonstrations have rocked the Hindu-majority nation since the law was approved by parliament last month.

At least 27 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with police accused of using disproportionate force in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah, the government number two, also held a rally in Jabalpur on Sunday to build support for the law and several hundred supporters of the measure marched in New Delhi.

But in a new sign of international unease over the law, a third Bangladesh minister cancelled a visit to Delhi in apparent protest. Deputy foreign minister Shahriar Alam was to have attended a diplomatic symposium in the Indian capital this week.

Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan called off separate visits in December. The government has denied any link to the new law, however.

The United Nations and a US government religious freedom commission have also expressed concern.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india protest modi
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
پایگاه عین الاسد قاسم سلیمانی سقوط بوئینگ 737 هیثم بن طارق بهاره آروین سردار حاجی زاده صبا راد زهرا خاتمی راد انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
شدت سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی از دوربین مداربسته
هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد
افشای خسارات و تلفات حمله موشکی به «عین‌الاسد»
واکنش جدید ترامپ به حملات موشکی سپاه
بعد از شنیدن این خبر، آرزوی مرگ کردم/ همه مسئولیت‌های این کار را می‌پذیریم/ عمری پیش‌مرگ مردم بوده‌ایم و بنایی بر پنهان‌کاری نداشتیم
تقاضای عجیب گوینده شبکه خبر از مشاور رئیس جمهور / مطهری: صدا و سیما مصاحبه "اردشیر زاهدی" را نمایش دهد / رفتار عجیب ترامپ در نطق پس از حمله موشکی ایران
حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل به مواضع حشد الشعبی در عراق/ارائه لایحه کمک مالی ۳.۳ میلیارد دلاری آمریکا به اسرائیل/ حیرت کارشناس نظامی آمریکایی از دقت موشک‌های ایران/ واکنش عربستان سعودی به بمباران پایگاه‌های آمریکا توسط ایران
آغاز تبدیل رایگان خودروها به گازسوز تا دو هفته دیگر
واکنش قالیباف به حادثه دلخراش سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی / نظر چامسکی در مورد ترور سردار سلیمانی / گزارش ستاد کل نیرو‌های مسلح چه زمانی به رییس‌جمهور ارائه شد؟
حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند
در آن ۳۰۰ ثانیه سقوط چه‌گذشت؟ /استقبال اخبار بد در لباس روشنفکری/پیام‌های تشییع سردار سلیمانی به روایت بهزاد نبوی
اجتماع مردم و دانشجویان معترض مقابل چندین دانشگاه‌ در تهران و چند شهر دیگر
کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!
فکس رمزنگاری شده و پیام‌های ایران و آمریکا بعد از ترور حاج قاسم سلیمانی
اصابت چند راکت به منطقه سبز بغداد / رای مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا درباره کاهش اختیارات جنگی ترامپ/واکنش بن‌سلمان به حمله موشکی تلافی‌جویانه ایران/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ترامپ و نتانیاهو درباره حمله موشکی به عین الاسد

انتقام خون «سپهبد سلیمانی» را به چه شیوه‌ای و چگونه بگیریم؟  (۷۳۶ نظر)

هواپیمای اوکراینی غیرعمد «مورد اصابت قرار گرفت» / وعده انجام اصلاحات اساسی در فرایند‌ها بعد از عرض تسلیت و عذرخواهی/ به زودی مسئولان مربوطه سپاه در رسانه ملی توضیح می‌دهند + ویدیو لحظه برخورد  (۵۰۹ نظر)

حمله موشکی ایران به «چشم شیر» و عقب‌نشینی آمریکایی‌ها / ۸۲ آمریکایی کشته و ۲۲۴ تن زخمی شدند/ سامانه‌های دفاع ضدموشکی آمریکا کجا بودند؟ / ترامپ با دعوت از رسانه‌ها ادعای خود را ثابت کند  (۴۸۳ نظر)

حمله موشکی سپاه پاسداران به پایگاه نظامی آمریکا در عراق / نامه ایران به شورای امنیت سازمان ملل: دنبال جنگ نیستیم / تصاویر هوایی محل برخورد موشک‌ها / ترامپ از واکنش نظامی عقب‌نشینی و صرفاً تحریم کرد + تصاویر لحظات حمله و آثار تخریب  (۴۷۰ نظر)

ترامپ پس از چند روز رجزخوانی عقب نشینی کرد / آماده صلح و توافق امن با ایران هستیم / تهدید به تحریم دوباره نشان دهنده شکست آمریکا در تقابل نظامی با ایران است  (۴۶۵ نظر)

ترامپ مجددا ایران را تهدید کرد با توسل به جنایت جنگی!  (۳۲۳ نظر)

توقف تمامی محدودیت‌های عملیاتی ایران در برجام/ گام نهایی برداشته شد  (۲۵۶ نظر)

بیش از ۸۰ کشته در حمله موشکی به عین‌الاسد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

جان باختن تعدادی از تشییع کنندگان در کرمان به دلیل ازدحام جمعیت/ مراسم خاکسپاری به تعویق افتاد/ ۵۶ جان باخته و ۲۱۳ نفر مصدوم/ پیام تسلیت و دستور رئیس جمهور در پی این رویداد  (۲۴۱ نظر)

کدام چهره‌ها تائید و چه‌کسانی ردصلاحیت شده‌اند؟!  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تنها زن مدال آور ایران در المپیک به هلند مهاجرت کرد/ کیمیا علیزاده هم در پی تغییر تابعیت!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

واکنش انگلیس به بازداشت سفیرش در تهران/ توئیت فارسی ترامپ در حمایت از ناآرامی‌ها در ایران/ تصاویر اختصاصی سی‌ان‌ان از پایگاه عین‌الاسد پس از حمله موشکی ایران/ استقبال زلنسکی از بیانیه ایران در مورد هواپیمای اوکراینی  (۱۸۵ نظر)

ده‌ها تن در حمله موشکی به «عین الاسد» کشته شده‌اند/ ۹ سورتی پرواز برای انتقال مجروحان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

لشکر میلیونی منتقمین خون سردارسلیمانی درتهران + فیلم و عکس/ هشدار دختر سردار سلیمانی به آمریکایی‌ها/ اقامه نماز و گریه‌های رهبر انقلاب بر پیکر سپهبد شهید سلیمانی + فیلم/ سردارسلیمانی برای همیشه تهران را ترک کرد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

پس از انتقام ایران از آمریکا، چه اتفاقی ممکن است بین دو کشور رخ دهد؟!  (۱۷۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003zRh
tabnak.ir/003zRh