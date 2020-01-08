Iran says won’t give Americans crashed plane’s black boxes

مختصات عملیات تلافی‌جویانه ایران در نیویورک تایمز

Iran’s aviation authority said it would not hand over to Americans the recovered black boxes of a Boeing 737 that crashed today, killing all 176 passengers and crew.
08 January 2020

“We will not give the black boxes to the manufacturer (Boeing) and the Americans,” Iran Civil Aviation Organisation head Ali Abedzadeh said, quoted by Mehr news agency.

“It’s not yet clear which country the black box will go to for the investigation,” he added.

Following the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after takeoff from Tehran today, Iran said it had recovered the Boeing 737’s two black boxes.
Abedzadeh said that based on global aviation rules, it was the right of the country where air crashes occur to carry out the investigation.

“This accident will be investigated by Iran’s aviation organisation but the Ukrainians can also be present during the incident’s investigation,” he added.

Under the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, of which Iran, Ukraine and the United States are all members, air crash investigations are led by the country where the accident occurred.

However, according to aviation experts, the countries that are capable of analysing black boxes are few — notably Britain, France, Germany and the United States.

France’s Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA), which handles air crash investigations, said it had not received any request for help from the Iranian authorities after today’s crash.

