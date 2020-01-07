Navy admiral urges enemies to quit region

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri urged the enemies to leave the region since Iran is to take a hard revenge for martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

“This is us who designates the time and location of our revenge not the enemies,” he said.

Tangsiri added that presence of enemies is a big problem for the region and entails high costs for them.

All the Iranian officials are unanimously warning that a "harsh revenge" awaits those who assassinated the anti-terror commander Lt. General Qasem Soleimani.

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani announced on Monday that “Americans must know that up to the present time, we have planned 13 scenarios for taking our hard revenge and even in case the weakest scenario is finalized, that will be a nightmare for the US.”

The chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Salami also said that “I’d say the last word at the beginning: We will take revenge.”

The Iranian Parliament ratified on Tuesday a motion dubbed ‘harsh revenge’ to pave the ground for taking revenge against Washington.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in today’s open session of the parliament that in the previous anti-US law, CENTCOM was designated as a terrorist entity. “Today, following the cruel US measure in assassinating General Soleimani, the responsibility of which was accepted by the US President, we modify the previous law and announce that all members of Pentagon, commanders, agents and those responsible for the martyrdom of Gen Soleimani will be considered as terrorist forces.”