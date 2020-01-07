Iraq’s Abdul Mahdi dismisses US President call

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi dismissed US President call, according to reports.

According to Iraqi resources, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has refused to answer US President Donald Trump's call.

No further details have been released.

In a Monday meeting, Iraq's prime minister announced and delivered his country's Parliament plan for ending US troops' presence in Iraq to the American ambassador in Baghdad Matthew H. Tueller.

The Iraqi official also told the ambassador that Iraq is doing everything it can to prevent a descent into open war after the US assassinated Iranian commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike.

In an extraordinary session on Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted for a resolution requiring the government to order the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.

The session came two days after a US drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport which assassinated Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.