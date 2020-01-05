Death Toll Increases to 24 in Cambodia Building Collapse

The death toll has risen to at least 24 and 23 more people are listed as injured in the collapse of a building in Cambodia that trapped workers under rubble, officials said Sunday.

The seven-story concrete building collapsed Friday in the coastal town of Kep, about 160 km (100 miles) southwest of Phnom Penh. It occurred a year after another construction site collapsed,

killing 28 people in Preah Sihanouk province.

"Twenty-four people have died so far," Kep Governor Ken Satha told Reuters. "Three of the bodies are not yet at hospital. They have not been pulled out yet."

owners of the building, for questioning.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Saturday that rescuers were still struggling to reach those missing in the rubble.

Cambodia is undergoing a construction boom to serve growing

crowds of Chinese tourists and investors.