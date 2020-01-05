Denmark suspends training of Iraqi soldiers

Denmark suspended training of Iraqi forces amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran for the assassination of a top Iranian general by an American airstrike, according to a statement Saturday from the Danish Army.

The decision was made due to security concerns and to protect Danish soldiers in Iraq, according to the statement.

Danish soldiers were training Iraqi counterparts as part of the U.S.-led Operation Inherent Resolve.

There are about 200 Danish troops stationed in Iraq.

NATO announced Saturday that forces were suspending training operations in Iraq.