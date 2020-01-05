Iran FM, EU foreign policy chief hold phone conversation

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell had a phone conversation.
Continuing his consultations with foreign officials, Zarif held a phone call with Josep Borrell.
Recent tensions in the region, US’ act of terrorism, and the latest developments around Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) were among the most important issues discussed by the two sides.
