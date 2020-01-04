برنامه تشیع سپهبد شهید قاسم سلیمانی اعلام شد

در زمان و مکان مناسب انتقام سختی از جنایتکاران می‌گیریم/ آمریکا، مسئول تبعات ماجراجویی‌های جنایتکارانه

اولین اظهارنظر ترامپ پس از ترور سردار سلیمانی

بازدید 268

Indonesian capital reels after floods leave 47 dead

Tens of thousands of evacuees remain crowded into emergency shelters, waiting for the floodwaters to recede in and around Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, as the death toll from massive New Year's flooding reached 47, officials said.
کد خبر: ۹۴۸۸۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 04 January 2020

Tens of thousands of evacuees remain crowded into emergency shelters, waiting for the floodwaters to recede in and around Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, as the death toll from massive New Year's flooding reached 47, officials said.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged a dozen districts in greater Jakarta and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city's outskirts as well as in neighbouring Lebak, which buried a dozen people.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said the fatalities included people who had drowned or been electrocuted since rivers broke their banks early on Wednesday after extreme torrential rains throughout New Year's Eve.

Three elderly people died of hypothermia.

It was the worst flooding since 2007, when 80 people died over 10 days.

"The waters came very fast, suddenly everything in my house was swept away," said Dian Puspitasari, a mother of two, who looked overwhelmed as she tried to sweep piles of mud out of her home.

Four days after the region of 30 million people was struck by flash floods, waters have receded in many middle-class districts, but conditions remained grim in the narrow riverside alleys where the city's poor people live.

At the peak of the flooding, about 397,000 people sought refuge in shelters across the greater metropolitan area as floodwaters reached levels of 6 metres (19 feet) in some places, Wibowo said.

Data released by his agency showed some 173,000 people were still unable to return home, mostly in the hardest-hit area of Bekasi, a satellite city of Jakarta.

More than 152,000 people remain in 98 adequately supplied emergency shelters in Bekasi, where rivers burst their banks. Much of the city was still submerged in muddy waters up to 2 metres (6.5 feet) high, according to the agency.

Electricity was restored to tens of thousands of residences and businesses as of Saturday.

Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma domestic airport reopened Thursday; its runway had been submerged in the flooding.

Head of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency Dwikorita Karnawati said more downpours were forecast for the capital in coming days and the potential for extreme rainfall would continue across Indonesia until next month.

The flooding has highlighted Indonesia's infrastructure problems.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million including those in its greater metropolitan area.

It is prone to earthquakes and flooding and is rapidly sinking due to uncontrolled extraction of groundwater. Congestion is estimated to cost the economy $6.5bn a year.

President Joko Widodo announced in August that the capital would move to a site in sparsely populated East Kalimantan province on Borneo island, known for its rainforests and orangutan population.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
indonesia flood death toll
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا شهادت سردار سلیمانی ابومهدی مهندس نوید زنگنه قاسم سلیمانی حشد الشعبی اسماعیل قاآنی حسین پورجعفری
اعلام آخرین تغییرات سهمیه بنزین خودرو‌ها
رونمایی از نخستین کامیون ایرانی «چاپار»
شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟
تصویر دردناک منتشرشده از شهادت «حاج قاسم»
لحظات پس از ترور سردار سلیمانی در بغداد
تصاویر هولناک از خودرو حامل سردار قاسم سلیمانی
تصاویر جدید از محل شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی
واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا
ادعای تلویزیون عراق درباره شهادت «حاج قاسم سلیمانی»
اعلام اسامی همراهان ایرانی شهید قاسم سلیمانی
سردار اسماعیل قاآنی کیست؟
سپاه پاسداران شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی را تایید کرد
واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!
حال‌ و‌ هوای سردار سلیمانی در لحظه ترور اسرائیل
بازتاب شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی در رسانه‌های جهان

شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده سپاه قدس و ابومهدی المهندس معاون حشدالشعبی/ پنتاگون: ترور با دستور ترامپ انجام شد/آیا ایران خیلی فوری انتقام سختی از آمریکایی‌ها می گیرد؟  (۴۰۱ نظر)

افرادی وقیحانه چندهمسری را ترویج می‌دهند/جریانی مشکوک در پشت پرده ترویج چندهمسری است  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واشنگتن پست: جنگ با ایران مادر همه جنگ هاست!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

ایرانیان عزیز به مکالمه وزیر دفاع آمریکا و نخست وزیر عراق گوش کنید!  (۱۸۹ نظر)

تاجگردون: اموال من زایش دارند/پاسخ ابطحی به ادعای شریعتمداری درباره خاتمی/واکنش مهاجرانی به ادعای شریعتمداری در تلویزیون/آقاتهرانی: خواب دیدم رهبری ۷ گل رز به ولایتمدارترین‌ها جایزه می‌دهد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اظهارات نماینده ولی فقیه در مورد ناآرامی‌های اخیر / تحلیل سعید حجاریان از اعتراض‌های آبان / هماهنگی‌های پشت پرده با صداوسیما برای اتهام‌زنی به لاریجانی / انتخابات ۹۸ هم آش کشک خاله می‌شود؟  (۱۶۸ نظر)

عبدی: وقتی مردم متهم می‌شوند، چرا باید رای بدهند؟ / ادعایی درباره ترور نافرجام سردار حاجی زاده در سوریه / حمله رفیق نوبخت به روحانی / وزیر کشور از ردصلاحیت‌ها آمار داد / ناگفته‌هایی از اصرار احمدی نژاد بر معاون اولی مشایی  (۱۵۹ نظر)

حمله مردم عراق به کنسولگری‌ها و سفارت خانه آمریکا در عراق  (۱۴۷ نظر)

همزمانی «شکایت» در فیفا با «استعفا» در ایران؛ سنگینی درخواست غرامت ۱۰۰میلیاردی «ویلموتسِ بامعرفت» روی قلب تاج  (۱۴۲ نظر)

شانزده سوال و جواب در مورد «آینده ایران»!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

صفایی فراهانی: آقای جنتی از کوزه همان تراود که در اوست / هشدار یک فرمانده سپاه به کاندیدا‌های انتخابات / مهاجری: رئیسی کاندیدای ۱۴۰۰ است/ماجرای پیغام خصوصی رهبر انقلاب به میرحسین موسوی بعد از انتخابات ۸۸  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش رسانه‌های جهانی به شهادت سردار قاسم سلیمانی / وحشت آمریکایی‌ها از پاسخ ایران به ترور حاج قاسم/ واکنش مصر به تصویب اعزام نیرو به لیبی در پارلمان ترکیه/ اظهارنظر وزارت خارجه پاکستان در ارتباط با ایران و آمریکا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

ایران پس از پایان تحریم تسلیحاتی چه سلاح‌هایی خریداری می‌کند؟  (۱۱۷ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yqL
tabnak.ir/003yqL