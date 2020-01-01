آیا عراقی‎ها قصد تصرف سفارت آمریکا را دارند؟

Iran slams US’ pharmaceutical sanctions in letter to WHO

The Iranian health minister in a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said that severe restrictions imposed by the US have made it impossible to import medicines and medical supplies for Iranian people.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۱:۵۹ 01 January 2020

“While the US government claims the economic sanctions against Iran do not include medicines, foodstuff, and medical supplies, Washington has blocked almost all of Iran's financial transactions through the international banking system,” Namaki wrote in the letter to the WHO chief.

He went on to add, “Following my previous letter on November 17, 2019, the situation has further deteriorated, and we have seen absolutely no action by the international community, and in particular by any UN representative, to remedy this critical situation.”

The United States is not only guilty of waging "economic terrorism" against Iran by boycotting the country, but it has also committed crimes against humanity by its sanctions on Iranian citizens, he added.

“Specifically, I am noting the new US sanctions that prevented two American companies from delivering medicines for 345 MPS patients in Iran,” the minister said.

“I would like to inform you that hundreds of Iranian children with MPS are at risk for mortality and side effects due to the lack of these medicines,” Namaki told the WHO chief in the letter.

