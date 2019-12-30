ده نکته پیرامون «9 دی» در سخنان رهبر معظم انقلاب

Russian FM says Western partners purposefully creating tension in Persian Gulf

Lavrov made the remarks in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in the Russian capital on Sunday night.
30 December 2019

In the meeting, Lavrov said Russia and Iran have already presented proposals on ensuring security and stability.

Elaborating on those proposals, Lavrov said Russia follows peace initiative while Iran pursues Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative.

The Iranian president addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25 presented the Hormuz Peace Endeavor HOPE initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf coastal states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Talking of the July 2015 nuclear deal- Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)- between Iran and the world powers, Lavrov said the international deal has been confirmed by the UN Security Council; however, the United States left the deal unilaterally, violated the UN Resolution 2231 and made efforts to not let other states implement it.

About his meeting with Zarif, Lavrov said different issues are to be discussed today to find ways to save the JCPOA.

Despite the world criticism, US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the Iran Deal- JCPOA- in May 2018.

Also about Syria, Lavrov said Russia and Iran negotiate about the issue within the framework of Astana talks on Syria.

He concluded that his talks with Zarif can also focus on fostering cultural and economic relations.

