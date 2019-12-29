مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

بازدید 466

Iran's FM Zarif to depart for Russia this evening

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave Tehran for Moscow on Sunday evening.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۵۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۳۴ 29 December 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave Tehran for Moscow on Sunday evening.

The Iranian top diplomat is to confer with the Russian officials on recent regional as well as international developments, Mousavi added.

Commenting on Zarif's possible visit to New York for partaking in the Security Council meeting, he stated that he has been invited to attend the extraordinary summit on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister is keen on taking parting in the summit, he said adding if only his visa would be issued in due course and the relative requirements to be prepared.

He further noted that the meeting is an opportunity to discuss unilateralism and its repercussions on the international order.

The US government imposed sanctions on Iran's Foreign Minister on July 31, 2019.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran russia zarif security sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون باشگاه استقلال خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم مهدی تاج اف ای تی اف رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
آیا مدارس تهران فردا یکشنبه ۸ دی تعطیل است؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 7 دی 98
جزئیات سهمیه بنزین برای سفر‌های نوروزی
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
هفته‌ای آلوده‌تر و بدون تعطیلی پیش روی میلیون‌ها تهرانی +جدول
دروازه بان اسبق سپاهان درگذشت
چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟
فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟
آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود
حداقل درآمد خانواده‌ها برای دریافت یارانه معیشتی
نامزد قدیمی، مراسم عروسی را جنجالی کرد
ماجرای عکس جنجالی مهران مدیری چه بود؟

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

ایران یا آمریکا؛ کدام یک در موضع ضعف قرار دارد؟!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

هزینه ۱۲ میلیارد تومانی برای رسیدن به صندلی مجلس! / پاسخ رئیس ستاد انتخابات به انتقاد‌ها درباره ردصلاحیت‌ها / بازار سیاه سیگار‌های لاکچری بچه پولدار‌های تهران / مافیا از ربات برای ثبت‌نام خودرو استفاده می‌کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

ادعای ضرب و شتم یک زندانی؛ آقای رئیسی می‌تواند ابهامات را روشن کند!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yUg
tabnak.ir/003yUg