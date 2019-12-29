مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Iran to throw its weight behind Syria: Parl. speaker

The recent statements made by the US President Donald Trump showed that they [US] are seeking Syrian oil and this issue is ‘disgraceful’ to a country that claims itself as superpower in the world.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۵۶ 29 December 2019

He made the remarks on Sun. in a meeting with a group of tribal chiefs of Syria and pointed to the decisive role of Syrian tribes in stabilizing this country and added, “the key role of Syria has been very effective and influential in a few decades ago in the field of resistance especially at the condition that some countries do not want Syria to be stable and have inflicted severe damages to the infrastructures of this Arab country.”

Syria’s crisis has been elapsed and presently, this country in moving towards rebuilding itself, he said, adding, “fortunately, sheikhs of tribes, in the sensitive and critical condition of Syria, have adopted an accurate analysis on the current situation and are well aware of plots orchestrated by some countries against Syria.”

Some regional countries claimed that Syria will fall in a short period, he said, adding, “however, Syria managed to foil conspiracies waged by some regional countries against this country and consequently, people of this country with their religious zeal showed that role of tribal chiefs was very important in this regard.”

Moreover, Syria’s well-trained army showed that they enjoy high capability and potential in the fight against terrorism, Larijani emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to the presence of terrorist groups in Syria’s Idlib and said, “presence of terrorist groups in this region has many adverse effects and this problem should be resolved as soon as possible.”

He also referred to the Astana Peace Talks and said, “cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Syria has been ‘very fruitful’ within the framework of these talks and presently, the issue of Constitution plays a pivotal role in the future of Syria that should be compiled and approved by Syrian nation.”

