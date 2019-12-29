مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

Longest internet disruption in Myanmar’s Rakhine state sets dangerous precedent

On 21 June 2019, Myanmar authorities ordered the blocking of the internet in nine townships of Rakhine and Chin States in northern Myanmar. Six months later, the internet remains blocked in four Rakhine townships: Mrauk U, Kyauktaw, Minbya, and Ponnagyun, establishing a dangerous precedent and prompting protests.
29 December 2019

The order to block the internet in June was issued following clashes between the military and the Arakan Army, an ethnic Rakhine rebel group. Myanmar counts over a hundred ethnic groups, some of which are waging armed struggle to assert their right to self-determination.

Authorities cited the need to protect national security in justifying the restriction of the internet. Even the entry of journalists in Rakhine , which counts over three million inhabitants, is strictly regulated by the government.

On 1 September, the Transport and Communications Ministry lifted the internet ban in some townships. Yet 600,000 residents in Rakhine’s four townships continue to be affected by internet restrictions.

Reports showed that the internet blocking in Rakhine has undermined business operations, delivery of e-government services, and tourism activities. Residents said they encountered difficulties in processing mobile money services and communicating with their relatives who are working in other provinces and countries.

On 21 December, civil society organizations issued a joint statement condemning the internet suspension in Rakhine. They described it as one of the longest internet shutdowns in the world. They rejected the argument of the government that internet needs to be restricted in order to restore law and order.
They called for the lifting of the restriction, the review of the 2013 Telecommunication Law which allows the state to arbitrarily block the internet, and refrain from cutting off internet access in the future.

On 24 December, around 50 activists staged a protest in Yangon, Myanmar’s main urban center, and demanded the restoration of internet access in all parts of Rakhine. One of the speakers in the protest was U Oo Hla Saw, a member of the Lower House for Mrauk-U. He shared with Myanmar Times his views about the internet restriction
Ma Yin Yadanar Thein, director of the Free Expression Myanmar NGO warned that the continuing internet shutdown in Rakhine can be used as precedent to ban internet access in other parts of the country:

