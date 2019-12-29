مسئولیت زیان عملکرد خود را بپذیرید

بگذارید هواداران استقلال تجمع کرده و شدیدا اعتراض کنند!

انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

بازدید 762

Austria ready to form new conservative-Green government

Austria will be able to ring in a new decade with a new government, after the conservative Austria’s People’s Party, led by Sebastian Kurz, and the Green Party agreed to a preliminary coalition deal on Saturday night.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۴۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۲۹ 29 December 2019

Austria will be able to ring in a new decade with a new government, after the conservative Austria’s People’s Party, led by Sebastian Kurz, and the Green Party agreed to a preliminary coalition deal on Saturday night.

The agreement comes three months after the country's parliamentary elections, in which former Chancellor Kurz's party came first, with 37 percent of the vote, and the Greens returned to parliament on the back of growing concern over climate change.
The preliminary deal still needs to be signed off by the Greens' Federal Congress, which has been summoned to meet on January 4, Reuters reported.

"The intensive negotiations of the past days and weeks have paid off. The finish line has not yet been crossed, but the big obstacles in the way of a coalition have been cleared from both sides," Kurz told Austrian daily Salzburger Nachrichten on Sunday.

Austria has been governed by a technocratic interim government — under the leadership of senior judge Brigitte Bierlein — since late May, when Kurz lost a no-confidence vote in the wake of a corruption scandal that brought down the governing coalition between his People's Party and the far-right Freedom Party. The so-called Ibiza scandal was triggered by a video appearing to show Heinz-Christian Strache — then the Freedom Party's leader — attempting to trade public contracts for campaign support from a woman he thought to be a wealthy Russian.

Immigration and the budget were the main sticking points in the negotiations, according to Austrian media. The Greens are pushing for an investment package for environmental measures, and Kurz has said he wants to continue his hard line on immigration.

"Many seemingly insurmountable hurdles have already been overcome. Some important questions are still open and should be clarified in the next few days," said Green Party chief Werner Kogler.

The new deal will give the Greens the infrastructure ministry, which also handles environmental and energy issues, according to Salzburger Nachrichten. The Greens will also lead the ministries of justice, social affairs and health, as well as the ministry of art and culture. Kurz's People's Party will take over the foreign, finance, interior, defense, economy, education, and agriculture ministries.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
austria parliment election green party
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا گابریل کالدرون باشگاه استقلال خودروی ملی ترکیه احمد خرم محمدرضا رحمانی اف ای تی اف رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 7 دی 98
آیا مدارس تهران فردا یکشنبه ۸ دی تعطیل است؟
جزئیات سهمیه بنزین برای سفر‌های نوروزی
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
هفته‌ای آلوده‌تر و بدون تعطیلی پیش روی میلیون‌ها تهرانی +جدول
دروازه بان اسبق سپاهان درگذشت
چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟
فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟
آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود
حداقل درآمد خانواده‌ها برای دریافت یارانه معیشتی
نامزد قدیمی، مراسم عروسی را جنجالی کرد
ماجرای عکس جنجالی مهران مدیری چه بود؟

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

چرا پنجم دی اعتراضات عمومی و تجمعات سراسری در ایران برگزار نشد؟  (۱۷۹ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۱۴۵ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

اخراج ۱۳۴ دانشجوی آقازاده از دانشگاه‌های پزشکی  (۱۰۴ نظر)

ادعای ضرب و شتم یک زندانی؛ آقای رئیسی می‌تواند ابهامات را روشن کند!  (۹۶ نظر)

«دورهمی» مهران مدیری، شبی نیم میلیارد تومان با اسانس مردم‌داری!  (۹۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yTo
tabnak.ir/003yTo