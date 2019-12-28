Texas shooting: Two shot dead and several injured while filming music video in Houston

Two people have been shot dead and several others wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” in Texas.

At least eight people were injured in the shooting near Houston on Friday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Some of the wounded were being treated for “very serious injuries,” he added.

Authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting around 9.30pm and responded to what Mr Gonzalez described as a residential neighbourhood, where a group of males had been filming a music video in an office car park.

The sheriff said the scene of the shooting stretched for several blocks and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

“There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, basically they were ambushed, we believed by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area,” Mr Gonzalez said.

It is unclear how many people opened fire and no information on the suspects was immediately available.

The victims were described as Hispanic males who appeared to be in their early 20s.

The sheriff requested witnesses and anyone else who might have been injured to come forward.