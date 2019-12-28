با نقطه‌زن‌ترین موشک ایران آشنا شوید

واکنش همتی به گرانی دلار

قیمت دلار ۲ تا ۳ هزار تومان است

بازدید 852

EU may need to extend deadline for trade talks with UK - von der Leyen

The European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۰۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۱ 28 December 2019

The European Union may need to extend the deadline for talks about a new trade relationship with Britain, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Friday.

Von der Leyen said both sides needed to seriously think about whether there is enough time to negotiate a new trade deal and work out agreements about a series of other issues.

“It would be reasonable to evaluate the situation mid-year and then, if necessary, agree on extending the transition period,” she told the paper.

Britain has set a hard deadline of December 2020 for reaching a new trade deal with the EU, betting that the prospect of another Brexit cliff-edge would force Brussels to move quickly to seal an accord.

In separate comments to German magazine Der Spiegel, von der Leyen said of Britain’s departure deadline, currently set as Dec. 31, 2020: “That worries me a lot, because time is extremely short for the mass of issues that have to be negotiated.”

She said earlier this month that this timeframe is “extremely short” to discuss not only trade issues but also education, transport, fisheries and other issues.

Von der Leyen told Der Spiegel that on security and defence: “Both sides are now striving for close cooperation.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu uk brexit trade talk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا فیده اتحادیه عرب زلزله بم کربلای چهار حوادث آبان 98 اف ای تی اف برهم صالح رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 4 دی 98/ تحلیل رئیس کل بانک مرکزی از بازار ارز
هانی کُرده ازاوباش به نام تهران با چاقو کشته شد
«هانی کرده» زنده است
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
سقوط یک فروند هواپیمای جنگنده در اردبیل/ اخبار ضد و نقیض درباره شهادت و سلامت خلبان
در مورد «هانی کرده» چه می دانید؟
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
اعلام‌کشورجدیدودستمزد فیروزجا بعدازتغییرتابعیت
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!
آیا زمانش نرسیده که صدای انقلاب پس از چهل سال به این نقطه هم برسد؟!
بازگشت محمدرضا گلزار به تلویزیون
دولت برای تعطیلی ادارات در هوای آلوده تصمیم می‌گیرد
دلیل اختلال در اینترنت کشور چیست؟

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

اخراج ۱۳۴ دانشجوی آقازاده از دانشگاه‌های پزشکی  (۱۰۴ نظر)

«دورهمی» مهران مدیری، شبی نیم میلیارد تومان با اسانس مردم‌داری!  (۹۲ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۸۷ نظر)

خرازی: چه می‌کردم که اثبات کنم اصلاح‌طلب هستم؟ / ادعای روزنامه کویتی درباره مذاکره ایران و عربستان / توصیه استاد اخلاق احمدی‌نژاد به اصولگرایان / آمار جان‌باختگان حوادث آبان چه زمانی اعلام می‌شود؟  (۸۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yNl
tabnak.ir/003yNl