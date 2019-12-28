با نقطه‌زن‌ترین موشک ایران آشنا شوید

واکنش همتی به گرانی دلار

قیمت دلار ۲ تا ۳ هزار تومان است

U.S. military base in South Korea causes scare blaring false alarm amid North Korea concerns

A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.
کد خبر: ۹۴۷۰۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 28 December 2019

A U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.

The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the border with North Korea, went off by “human error” at around 10 p.m. Thursday, said Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division.

The operator immediately identified the mistake and alerted all units at the base of the false alarm, which did not interfere with any operations, Crighton said in an email Saturday.

The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK caused panic by mistakenly sending a news alert saying North Korea fired a missile over Japan that landed in the sea off the country’s northeastern island of Hokkaido early Friday. The broadcaster apologized, saying the alert was for media training purposes.

North Korea has been dialing up pressure on Washington ahead of an end-of-year deadline issued by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a nuclear deal. There are concerns that Pyongyang could do something provocative if Washington doesn’t back down and relieve sanctions imposed on the North’s broken economy.

The North fired two missiles over Japan during a provocative run in weapons tests in 2017, which also included three flight tests of developmental intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential capabilities to reach the U.S. mainland.

Tensions eased after Kim initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while looking to leverage his nukes for economic and security benefits.

But negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the U.S. side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

In a statement issued earlier this month, North Korean senior diplomat Ri Thae Song asserted that the Trump administration was running out of time to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations, and said it’s entirely up to the United States to choose what “Christmas gift” it gets from the North.

The North also in recent weeks said it conducted two “crucial” tests at a long-range rocket facility it said would strengthen its nuclear deterrent, prompting speculation that it’s developing a new ICBM or preparing a satellite launch.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa base south korea north korea alarm
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا فیده اتحادیه عرب زلزله بم کربلای چهار حوادث آبان 98 اف ای تی اف برهم صالح رزمایش دریایی ایران چین روسیه
آخرین اخبار

فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟

جستجوی پیکر مطهر شهدا در عراق ادامه دارد

پیام امام جمعه اردبیل درپی شهادت خلبان جنگنده

خسارت بالغ بر ۶۶ میلیارد تومانی باد گرم به گیلان

راز سلامتی «آقابگ» پیرترین کشاورز سی‌سخت

چرا دانش‌آموزان زبان انگلیسی را در مدرسه یاد نمی‌گیرند؟

فرهاد مجیدی به فرانسه رفت

بازتاب گسترده رزمایش دریایی ایران، روسیه و چین در رسانه‌های بین‌المللی/درخواست رسمی دولت وفاق لیبی برای دریافت کمک نظامی از ترکیه/ اصابت ۸ خمپاره به پایگاهی نظامی در کرکوک/واکنش قانونگذار ارشد انگلیس به رزمایش ایران، روسیه و چین

نماد رزمایش مشترک ایران، روسیه و چین

پرش بلند پلنگ در طمع شکار پرنده

خطبه برخی ائمه جمعه، طرد می کند نه جذب

برخورد با ۲۴۵ آموزشگاه رانندگی متخلف در کشور

شکایت دولت از نماینده ماهشهر در مجلس

تلاش پمپئو برای توجیه جنایت‌های سیا

عبور یک کاروان نظامی آمریکا از عراق به سوریه

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز چهارشنبه 4 دی 98/ تحلیل رئیس کل بانک مرکزی از بازار ارز
هانی کُرده ازاوباش به نام تهران با چاقو کشته شد
«هانی کرده» زنده است
واکنش وزیر به تعطیلی پی در پی مدارس
سقوط یک فروند هواپیمای جنگنده در اردبیل/ اخبار ضد و نقیض درباره شهادت و سلامت خلبان
در مورد «هانی کرده» چه می دانید؟
پاسخ ابر رایانه به سوال مسی بهتراست یا رونالدو؟!
اعلام‌کشورجدیدودستمزد فیروزجا بعدازتغییرتابعیت
نوشته پشت در اتاق «هانی کرده» در بیمارستان
اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!
سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند
آیا زمانش نرسیده که صدای انقلاب پس از چهل سال به این نقطه هم برسد؟!
بازگشت محمدرضا گلزار به تلویزیون
دولت برای تعطیلی ادارات در هوای آلوده تصمیم می‌گیرد
دلیل اختلال در اینترنت کشور چیست؟

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

فیروزجا «سوپر استاد بزرگ شطرنج ایران » درخواست تغییر تابعیت داد / وعده وزیر به نابغه شانزده ساله چه شد؟  (۲۲۰ نظر)

سید احمد خاتمی: نظامی که با آتش زدن چند بانک و پمپ بنزین از بین برود، اصلا اسلامی نیست / ادعای وزیر اطلاعات احمدی نژاد علیه آیت الله منتظری / واکنش آشنا به شایعه سفر روحانی و اعضای دولت به شمال / الیاس حضرتی: می‌خواهند در سکوت، چند جوان عقده‌ای را وارد مجلس کنند  (۲۰۶ نظر)

اولین شنبه پس از استعفای حسن روحانی از ریاست جمهوری!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۱۹۳ نظر)

حوادث آبان ۹۸ را خودتان برای مردم توضیح دهید!  (۱۴۳ نظر)

تکذیب جلسه ۲۶ آبان آیت الله خامنه‌ای توسط یک منبع نزدیک به بیت/علم‌الهدی: در فتنه تاکنون برخورد انفعالی داشته‌ایم؛ باید برخورد ابتکاری داشته باشیم/عماد افروغ: رادیکالیسم فعلی به متلاشی شدن کشور منجر می‌شود/نارضایتی از اصلاح‌طلبان به معنای افزایش رأی اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نظر رهبر انقلاب در مورد وزارت زنان به روایت کدخدایی / جوادی‌حصار: عبور از خاتمی را نیز عباس عبدی کلید زد / واکنش مهاجرانی به شایعه بازگشتش به ایران / انتقاد وزیر بهداشت از ائمه جمعه / غرضی: دولت روحانی هم چوب را خورد و هم پیاز را  (۱۲۲ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آرزوی ترامپ رسیدن قیمت دلار به ۵۰ هزار تومان است/بازگشت آمریکا به برجام، محور مذاکره محرمانه روحانی وآبه بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

اخراج ۱۳۴ دانشجوی آقازاده از دانشگاه‌های پزشکی  (۱۰۴ نظر)

«دورهمی» مهران مدیری، شبی نیم میلیارد تومان با اسانس مردم‌داری!  (۹۲ نظر)

توصیه انتخاباتیِ سردار کوثری به مردم / علت نامزد نشدن عارف از زبان کرباسچی / رفیق‌دوست: من از اول انقلاب حقوق نگرفتم! / حمله تند الیاس نادران به دولت  (۸۷ نظر)

خرازی: چه می‌کردم که اثبات کنم اصلاح‌طلب هستم؟ / ادعای روزنامه کویتی درباره مذاکره ایران و عربستان / توصیه استاد اخلاق احمدی‌نژاد به اصولگرایان / آمار جان‌باختگان حوادث آبان چه زمانی اعلام می‌شود؟  (۸۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003yNc
tabnak.ir/003yNc