Trump: US Ready to Deal with N. Korean 'Christmas Gift'

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is ready deal will any "Christmas Gift" that North Korea has threatened to deliver amid stalled nuclear negotiations between the two nations.
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۵ 25 December 2019

"Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test right. I may get a vase," Trump told reporters Tuesday.

North Korea has called on the U.S. to make concessions in the nuclear talks and warned earlier this month it is "entirely up to the U.S. what Christmas gift it will select to get"

The nuclear negotiations have been stalled since February with North Korea seeking sanctions relief before giving up any of its nuclear capability, a path the United States has so far rejected.

Last month, North Korea conducted its fourth launch of 2019 of what it called a "super-large, multiple-rocket launch system," and warned it may soon launch a "real ballistic missile" in the vicinity of Japan.

North Korea last tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017, and conducted a nuclear test in September 2017.

In April 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear tests, saying North Korea "no longer need[s]" those tests.

Recently, North Korean officials have issued reminders that North Korea’s pause on ICBM and nuclear tests was self-imposed and can be reversed.

