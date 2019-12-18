حمله به «دلار لعنتی» در یک صبح پاییزی

حناچی: «تهران باید تخلیه می‌شد»/ معاون حناچی: منظور شهردار این نبود!

سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود

The US-China trade deal is a welcome, but small, step toward peace

The "phase one" trade deal reached by the U.S. and China brings a welcome respite from the cycle of escalating tariffs and retaliation on both sides.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۸۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۵ 18 December 2019

The "phase one" trade deal reached by the U.S. and China brings a welcome respite from the cycle of escalating tariffs and retaliation on both sides.

But the agreement marks only one small step toward settling the dispute between the two countries. Washington and Beijing should continue to negotiate in good faith with the aim of removing all punitive tariffs and resolving structural issues, including some of China's industrial policies.

Under the deal, which staved off a round of U.S. tariffs that had been set to take effect on Dec. 15, China promises to protect intellectual property rights and ban forced technology transfers. Beijing is also supposed to buy more U.S. farm goods, increase the transparency of its currency management and take other steps, subject to U.S. monitoring.

The U.S., for its part, is to halve tariffs on $120 billion worth of Chinese goods to 7.5% and hold off on a 15% tariff that was set to hit $160 billion of imports from China.

Both U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have faced criticism over the economic damage left by the long-running trade war. In their haste, they settled only for a partial deal. Yet it still has significance as the first ratcheting down of the Trump administration's punitive tariffs against China, which began in July 2018.

Now, both sides must first live up to the agreement they have. This means no reneging by Beijing on its technology-related promises, and no flip-flopping by the Trump administration on tariffs.

At the same time, the U.S. and China must stay focused on a final deal. The threat of a global economic downturn may have eased somewhat, but the outlook remains precarious. Removing all punitive tariffs would go a long way toward eliminating the uncertainty for businesses and consumers.

A phase two deal will not be easy to reach. The U.S. is right to push China to reform areas of its economic policy, including state-owned enterprises and industrial subsidies. But such pressure will be strongly resisted because it touches the core of Communist Party rule.

Moreover, both sides' contest for hegemony will not end with a trade compromise, as their rivalry spans economic, technological and security aspects. With the U.S. growing vocal in its response to China's treatment of Hong Kong and the Uighur ethnic group, there is a risk that a breakdown in bilateral relations will set even the trade negotiations back to square one.

How the two countries manage their struggle for supremacy, often dubbed the "new Cold War," is the paramount challenge and will determine the shape of global governance to come. The U.S. and China should strive to maintain the trust they have begun building with the latest deal and seek ways to better coexist through dialogue.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa china trade deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا آلودگی هوا شاخص آلودگی هوا هفته پژوهش عارف عارف کیا مجید بهرامی گاز مرکاپتان وارونگی هوا بوی نامطبوع تهران
آخرین اخبار

فدراسیون دوچرخه‌سواری ساختمانش را به یک فدراسیون دیگر فروخت

نرخ جمعیت بیکار دارای درآمد در ایران

هشدار آمریکا به فروشندگان دو ماده مهم تولید فلز به ایران/فشار امارات بر کنگره آمریکا برای اعمال تحریم‌ها علیه ترکیه /برگزاری رزمایش مشترک روسیه و سوریه در دریای مدیترانه/ حملات توپخانه ای گسترده ارتش سوریه علیه مواضع النصره

ترفند جالب یک راننده برای فراری دادن سارقان

کم‌کاری دو نهاد برای کارگران مشاغل سخت

مهرآباد؛ ایستگاه جدید راه‌آهن

بیماری‌هایی که نباید حق بیمه بپردازند

انتقال سه کیلومتری یک مسجد تاریخی روی چرخ‌‌

پیام عارف به مردم ایران: حضرت علی(ع) نمادی از عدالت، بخشش و فتوت است

فرستاده ویژه آمریکا در امور کره شمالی به چین می‌رود

استیضاح ترامپ در مجلس نمایندگان رأی می‌آورد

گفت‌وگوی تلفنی پوتین و ماکرون

ترامپ در «اجلاس جهانی داووس» شرکت می‌کند

سیلاب «مند» بوشهر در حال افزایش است

مدارس ابتدایی نوبت صبح قشم تعطیل است

مدارس تهران فردا تعطیل است؟
سود‌های سهام عدالت واریز می شود
هشدار فوری سازمان هواشناسی
«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 24 آذر 98/ دلار ارزان تر شد
آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!
تیپ ایوانکا ترامپ در قطر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا سه شنبه ۲۶ آذر تعطیل است؟
به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!
بمب‎هایی که در منوی برخی فست‎ فودها نشسته‌اند!
سوریه به ویتنام ایران تبدیل خواهد شد؟!
روش‌های دریافت رمز دوم پویا از تمام بانک‌ها
پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!
گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت
ویژه‌ برنامه عادل فردوسی‌پور برای ال‌کلاسیکو

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۲۱ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xnt
tabnak.ir/003xnt