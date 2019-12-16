کاهش قیمت دلار و رکورد جدید بورس در بازار امروز

دلار با بورس تهران چه ارتباطی دارد؟

قتل وحشیانه نوجوان عراقی

بازدید 326

Turkey, Egypt raise stakes in Libya amid battle for Tripoli

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۴۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 16 December 2019

Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar is attempting to seize the seat of the UN-backed government in Tripoli. Turkey signaled it was ready to send in troops if requested by the government, while Egypt is backing Haftar.

Foreign powers should stop intervening in Libya, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said on Sunday, after Turkey indicated it was ready to send in troops to help Libya's UN-backed government.

El-Sissi said the fighting in Libya directly affects Egypt's security.

"We could have intervened in Libya. But we didn't do this and respected Libya's circumstances to preserve fraternity," he said.

The el-Sissi government supports Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar, who earlier this week declared a "final" push to take over Tripoli. He is fighting the forces aligned with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the city.

The Egyptian president has recently pledged a political solution to the Libyan conflict. On Sunday, he said the GNA government was controlled by the allied militias.

"Why does the government there have no free and real will? It's because the government in Tripoli is held hostage to armed and terrorist militias," el-Sissi said in televised comments.

Erdogan meets head of GNA

Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are also seen as Haftar backers. In turn, Qatar and Egypt's regional rival Turkey are siding with the GNA.

Read more: What is Turkey doing in Libya?

Earlier this week, Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was ready to send Turkey's troops to help the GNA if the Libyan officials requested it. A bilateral deal allowing for Ankara's intervention was sent to Turkey's parliament on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj met with Erdogan and Turkey's defense minister, Hulusi Akar, behind closed doors in Istanbul.

Last month, al-Sarraj signed a controversial accord with Ankara that expands Turkey's continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean. This could allow Turkey access to vast natural gas reserves.

Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have all slammed the deal as contrary to international law.

Libya descended into chaos after the country's long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
turkey egypt libya
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفلوانزا آلودگی هوا محسن پورسیدآقایی مسعود سلیمانی طرح ملی مسکن مجید بهرامی حمید شهریاری محمد شیاع زهرا امیرابراهیمی
آخرین اخبار

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از پرونده «پسر آخوندی» / بهروز نعمتی: محال است نماینده‌ای با پول وارد مجلس شود! / رکوردی که رحمانی فضلی در مجلس زد! / هشدار مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما / روایت علی مطهری از جدیدترین نامه‌اش به رهبری  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۳۷ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

شمخانی: اجرای پروژه کشته‌سازی از سوی معاندین قطعی است/قرائتی: هر وقت به موضوع نماز می‌رسیم، مسئولان می‌گویند بودجه نداریم/وزیر جوان بعد از سورپرایز: زورم به رفع فیلترها نمی‌رسد  (۹۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xgl
tabnak.ir/003xgl