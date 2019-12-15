دلار با بورس تهران چه ارتباطی دارد؟

No ban for Iran’s missile, even ballistic missile tests: Mousavi

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “We are not concerned about US’s meddling remarks and there is no ban for our missile and even ballistic missile tests”.
15 December 2019

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, “We are not concerned about US’s meddling remarks and there is no ban for our missile and even ballistic missile tests”.

“They need to reconsider UNSC Resolution 2231 content in order not to take Iran’s conventional missile test for non-conventional tests and return to their commitments within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” he added.

Answering a question about U.S. Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook’s position on Iran’s missile program, Mousavi said, “What was discussed within JCPOA was only nuclear issues but they tried to raise topics related to missiles, while UNSC Resolution 2231 explicitly doesn’t ban Iran from missile tests”.

“They are well informed of it. We consider their remarks as meddling and reject them. In our view, US is projecting following its inability to meet its commitments within JCPOA,” he continued.

Voicing concern over US’s recent missile test, he said, “Withdrawal from treaties and recent missile tests by Washington will result in instability in the world. Thus, we call US to observe international law and act in accordant with their commitments. Iran considers their non-conventional missile tests as concerning and unacceptable”.

Speaking about advancing relations with neighboring countries, the official said, “Iran’s foreign policy has been active and balanced and pursues foreign policy with neighboring states”.

The spokesman stressed that Iran’s border provinces have special roles in advancing economic relations with other countries.

