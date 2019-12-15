دلار با بورس تهران چه ارتباطی دارد؟

قتل وحشیانه نوجوان عراقی

راز خرید بی محابای بورسی‌ها فاش شد

بازدید 364

DPRK chief of general staff says army ready to carry out any decision by top leader

Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said here on Saturday the army was fully ready to thoroughly carry out any decision of the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۱۶۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۶ 15 December 2019

Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), said here on Saturday the army was fully ready to thoroughly carry out any decision of the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un.

"We should be ready to cope with political and military provocations of the hostile forces and be familiar with both dialogue and confrontation," Pak said in a statement which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pak also said he was glad that the Academy of Defense Science has recently registered successes in bolstering up the defense capabilities while "successfully conducting tests of great significance one after another."

The DPRK carried out "another crucial test" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Friday evening, the KCNA reported Saturday.

Friday's test came about a week after the DPRK conducted what it called "a very important test" at the same satellite launch site on Dec. 7.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea dprk kim jong-un
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفلوانزا شهاب باران محسن پورسیدآقایی پست پلاس طرح ملی مسکن مجید بهرامی بوریس جانسون محمد شیاع زهرا امیرابراهیمی
محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران
زشت‌ترین حلقه ازدواج جهان که اشک عروس را درآورد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 23 آذر 98/ دلار آزاد و بانکی در کمترین فاصله
نابودی پهپاد دیگر گلوبال هاوک آمریکایی در دوبی
تجمع جمعی از مردم رشت علیه سریال وارش
مشاهده مار کبری ۲ سر در هند جنجالی شد!
رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد
۱۲ ساعت طول می‌کشید تا «فرح دیبا» شوم!
ماجرای دامنه دار کیک‌های آلوده به قرص
تصویری از لحظه دستگیری صدام
روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم
کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان
رکب بانک مرکزی به سفته‌بازان بازار ارز
کدام خوانندگان گرانترین بلیت کنسرت را دارند؟
کدام خودرو را با ۱۰۰ میلیون تومان می‌توان خرید؟

کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم  (۲۹۱ نظر)

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم  (۲۲۸ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از پرونده «پسر آخوندی» / بهروز نعمتی: محال است نماینده‌ای با پول وارد مجلس شود! / رکوردی که رحمانی فضلی در مجلس زد! / هشدار مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما / روایت علی مطهری از جدیدترین نامه‌اش به رهبری  (۱۸۵ نظر)

نام نویسی نزدیک به ۱۴ هزار تشنه خدمت! / انتقاد آیت الله شبیری زنجانی از رواج مدرک گرایی در حوزه‌های علمیه / درخواست آشنا از اژه‌ای درباره فردوسی‌پور  (۱۸۲ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۳۷ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۳ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xcT
tabnak.ir/003xcT