US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalizing trade agreement

The United States, Mexico and Canada will sign an "initial deal" Tuesday finalizing the USMCA trade agreement, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.
10 December 2019

"There is an initial deal between the governments," the leftist leader told his daily news conference, as negotiators from the three countries prepared to meet in Mexico City.
"Today it will be signed by... the three countries' negotiators."

Lopez Obrador was due to chair a meeting of top officials from the three countries at the presidential palace at 1800 GMT.

Initially signed in November 2018, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is meant to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Donald Trump complains has been "a disaster" for the US.

But Mexico is the only country to ratify it so far.

In Washington, opposition Democrats -- acutely aware of the need to win back blue-collar voters they lost to Trump in 2016 -- have insisted on greater oversight of Mexican labor reforms promised under the new deal, including wage hikes and increased power for unions.

