قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

بازدید 860

Zelensky seeks to coordinate Donbass settlement timeframe at Normandy Four summit

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expects to reach an agreement on a timeframe for settlement in Donbass at the upcoming Paris summit of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine).
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۷۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۲۹ 04 December 2019

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expects to reach an agreement on a timeframe for settlement in Donbass at the upcoming Paris summit of the Normandy Four (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine).

At a briefing in Kiev after talks with the Swedish prime minister, Zelensky answered a question what he expected from a final document at the December 9 meeting. "As for communique, which was discussed back in September, the agenda will include issues mentioned in this document, but I expect more detailed answers," Zelensky noted. "Because answers are just words. And I want actions and a timeframe."
The Ukrainian leader also said that at the Normandy Four summit he expected to discuss an issue on a timeframe for handing over to Kiev control of an uncontrolled area of the border with Russia in the conflict zone. "I’m sure that we will raise the issue on a format and timeframe for handing over to Ukraine control over the state border."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ukraine zelensky russia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آنفولانزا روز جهانی معلولین انتخابات مجلس یازدهم لیلا واثقی علی اصغر پیوندی کودک آزاری روز بیمه توپ طلا گاز مرکاپتان
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
کدام مدارس فردا ۱۳ آذر تعطیل هستند؟
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
پرداخت یا حذف یارانه معیشتی افراد اطلاع‌رسانی می‌شود
توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!
ثبت شماره حساب یارانه در سایت حمایت
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
دلیل تکان دهنده شهرت خواننده زن مشهور
نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!
لطفا ادامه فوق لیسانسه ها را نسازید!

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۵۱ نظر)

توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۵۹ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

تهدید ایران از سوی فرانسه برای فعال کردن مکانیزم ماشه/واکنش دولت عراق به آتش زدن کنسولگری ایران در بغداد /اظهارات موگرینی درباره ارتباط برجام با اعتراضات در ایران/ رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی آلمان برای پیوستن به ائتلاف علیه ایران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

کنایه معنادار ظریف به تهدید ماشه‌ای اروپا/پیغام عارف به روحانی پیش از گرانی بنزین/انتقاد حسام‌الدین آشنا از رویکرد صداوسیما در پوشش اعتراضات اخیر/نماد ملی نیوزلند در ستاد انتخابات کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

هشتگ، صدای آبان ۹۸ باشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wyu
tabnak.ir/003wyu