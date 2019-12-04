قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

Privacy concerns pushing people to change online behaviour, poll shows

Privacy concerns are pushing people to change their behaviour online, according to an international poll published on Wednesday that found one in three avoid specific search terms or web pages to elude tracking.
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۶۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۰۵ 04 December 2019

Privacy concerns are pushing people to change their behaviour online, according to an international poll published on Wednesday that found one in three avoid specific search terms or web pages to elude tracking.

More than seven in 10 respondents to a survey of almost 10,000 people in nine countries said they were worried about how tech firms collected and used their personal data.

About half said they feared their online activity could reveal intimate information about their lives, according to the survey by rights group Amnesty International, which advocates for stronger rules on data protection.

"A clear majority of people are worried about the power Big Tech has over their lives," said Tanya O'Carroll, director of Amnesty Tech, in a statement.

The Internet Association, a trade group representing tech firms including Facebook and Google, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Once seen as engines of growth and innovation, tech giants face accusations on both sides of the Atlantic of misusing their power and failing to protect users.

Social media companies have come under increased scrutiny on data privacy issues, fuelled by last year's Cambridge Analytica scandal in which tens of millions of Facebook profiles were harvested without their users' consent..

About half of those interviewed said they have since become more cautious about sharing online personal information such as age, gender and sexual orientation. More than 30% said they now used digital tools to limit online tracking.

The survey, conducted online in late October by British pollster YouGov in countries including Brazil, India, and the United States, did not say what terms people avoided.

Privacy groups have warned against using words that could identify users, potentially exposing them to identity theft, such as names, addresses and credit card numbers.

"People and authorities are waking up to the impact of data collection," online privacy expert Paul-Olivier Dehaye, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.

In March, Google and Facebook said they were making changes to boost user privacy.

Leaders at both companies have said they take steps to protect user data while using it to help keep their services free or low-cost for billions of people.

Yet almost three in four respondents to the survey said governments should do more to regulate the tech sector.

"People want to see an end to tech companies trampling over our right to privacy," said O'Carroll.

But Edin Omanovic, advocacy director at London-based group Privacy International, said new laws were not always the answer.

"In many cases the regulations are already there, the problem is they are just not enforced," he said.

Of the nine countries surveyed, only Egypt has no specific data protection law, according to the French data watchdog, CNIL.

Germany, Denmark, Norway and France are covered by the European Union's (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into force in 2018 and is widely considered a global benchmark for privacy regulations.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
facebook google privacy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آنفولانزا روز جهانی معلولین انتخابات مجلس یازدهم لیلا واثقی علی اصغر پیوندی کودک آزاری سعید ملایی توپ طلا گاز مرکاپتان
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
کدام مدارس فردا ۱۳ آذر تعطیل هستند؟
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
پرداخت یا حذف یارانه معیشتی افراد اطلاع‌رسانی می‌شود
توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!
ثبت شماره حساب یارانه در سایت حمایت
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
دلیل تکان دهنده شهرت خواننده زن مشهور
نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!
لطفا ادامه فوق لیسانسه ها را نسازید!

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۵۱ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۵۹ نظر)

توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!  (۱۵۷ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

تهدید ایران از سوی فرانسه برای فعال کردن مکانیزم ماشه/واکنش دولت عراق به آتش زدن کنسولگری ایران در بغداد /اظهارات موگرینی درباره ارتباط برجام با اعتراضات در ایران/ رد درخواست آمریکا از سوی آلمان برای پیوستن به ائتلاف علیه ایران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

کنایه معنادار ظریف به تهدید ماشه‌ای اروپا/پیغام عارف به روحانی پیش از گرانی بنزین/انتقاد حسام‌الدین آشنا از رویکرد صداوسیما در پوشش اعتراضات اخیر/نماد ملی نیوزلند در ستاد انتخابات کشور!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

هشتگ، صدای آبان ۹۸ باشیم!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wyT
tabnak.ir/003wyT