قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 11 آذر 98/ ورود افزایشی بازارساز به معاملات ارزی

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 10 آذر 98/ چسبندگی دلار در میانه کانال 12 هزار

بازدید 212

Zimbabwe’s late president Robert Mugabe ‘left £7.7m and several houses’

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe left 10 million US dollars (£7.7 million) and several houses when he died in September, according to the first official list of assets to be made public.
کد خبر: ۹۴۱۳۸۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۲۹ 03 December 2019

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe left 10 million US dollars (£7.7 million) and several houses when he died in September, according to the first official list of assets to be made public.

Some in Zimbabwe view that estate as far too modest for the man who ruled for 37 years and was accused by critics of accumulating vast riches and presiding over grand corruption.

The report by the state-run Herald newspaper on Tuesday does not mention any overseas assets, though it is thought that Mr Mugabe had properties in neighbouring South Africa and in Asia.

The report added that there appears to be no will.

It cites lawyers as saying the law stipulates that Mr Mugabe’s wife, Grace, and children will inherit the property in that case.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zimbabwe mugabe corruption
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آنفولانزا عباسعلی کدخدایی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم لیلا واثقی شاخص آلودگی هوا کارن همایونفر سعید ملایی توپ طلا لیونل مسی
تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»
زمان ثبت‌نام کسانی که یارانه و بسته معیشتی نگرفته‌اند
سقوط مار غول پیکر بعد ۱۰ سال از سقف استخر سونا!
در ماهشهر چه اتفاقی افتاد؟!
محمدرضا پهلوی روی جلد یک هفته‌نامه در کرمان
زنی که وکیل محمد علی نجفی است
زمان طلایی تزریق واکسن آنفولانزا
ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس
شرایط کاندیدا‌های انتخابات مجلس چیست؟
پرداخت یا حذف یارانه معیشتی افراد اطلاع‌رسانی می‌شود
ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا
پذیرایی از ترامپ با سینی پلاستیکی
فوت مردی که وزیر بهداشت به او گفت: خودت بمال!
دلیل تکان دهنده شهرت خواننده زن مشهور
ثبت شماره حساب یارانه در سایت حمایت

دوران سختی را سپری می‌کنیم؛ مردم مقاومت کنند!/ دولت برای نوروز و ایام تعطیل «سهمیه ویژه بنزین» به مردم بدهد/ الان وقت حرف زدن درباره انتخابات مجلس نیست  (۳۰۳ نظر)

چرا باید چهار میلیون کارمند داشته باشیم و این همه حقوق بدهیم؟ / ایرانی‌ها روزی چند ساعت کار می‌کنند؟ / تفاوت سرنوشت روحانی و احمدی نژاد از نگاه یک اصلاح طلب / کنایه معنادار مهاجرانی به ترامپ: پدرخوانده‌ای یا الکاپون؟  (۲۹۹ نظر)

تقاضایی خطرناک از ترامپ: تحریم ویژه دامنه‌های «دات آی آر»  (۲۳۱ نظر)

یک نماینده: می‌خواهیم کابینه را ساقط و روحانی را استیضاح کنیم / هزینه استیضاح سه وزیر روحانی چند میلیارد می‌شود؟ / پناهیان: اگر می‌توانستیم بسیج را وارد سیاست کنیم کَلّاش‌ها وارد سیاست نمی‌شدند  (۲۱۸ نظر)

مطهری: سخنان روحانی عذر بدتر از گناه است/ نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: در حوادث اخیر تعداد زخمی‌های ما بیشتر از زخمی‌های اغتشاشگران بود/سرلشکر جعفری: مسببین بی‌تدبیری در اجرای تصمیم بنزینی محاکمه شوند/برخی از نمایندگان به دنبال اسقاط دولت هستند  (۱۹۸ نظر)

ترکیب لیست اصول‌گرایان برای انتخابات مجلس از زبان چمران/احمدی‌نژاد به آملی لاریجانی نامه نوشت/مردم از تخلفات انتخاباتی در فضای مجازی «اسکرین شات» بگیرند/نظر خباز در مورد طرح سرا  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پاسخ سوال ایرانیان درباره «اینترنت» دست کیست؟!  (۱۸۳ نظر)

دولت بعد از پرداخت ۳.۲ میلیون تومان به هر نفر، اجازه دسترسی به حساب بانکی را می‌خواهد!  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش یک حقوقدان به پخش محاکمه افراد متهم در صدا و سیما/بیادی: احمدی‌نژاد خودش نمی‌آید/پرچم ایران، شاهزاده قطری را به دردسر انداخت/ماموریت مهم اصلاح‌طلبان به عارف  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ماجرای بودجه نجومی و بدون نظارت «خارج از شمول» رئیس مجلس!/روایت یک نماینده از جلسه مجلس پیش از گرانی بنزین/آخرین وضعیت روح‌الله زم در زندان/واکنش اصلاح‌طلبان به کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری مجلس  (۱۴۷ نظر)

روحانی: خودم هم جمعه فهمیدم بنزین سهمیه‌بندی شده/یک اتفاق عجیب در بهارستان: تردمیل مجلس!/همایون شاهرخی: چرا پول کارگرها را به ویلموتس می‌دهند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

آیا دولت، صداوسیما و سایر نهادهای دخیل در «سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین» در اقناع افکار عمومی موفق عمل کردند؟  (۱۴۵ نظر)

نگاه «سرسری» به ماجرای انداختن کودک زباله گرد به سطل!  (۱۳۵ نظر)

چه عواملی باعث شد، گروهی از هنرمندان بیانیه تند و بی‌سابقه‌ای منتشر کنند؟  (۱۲۷ نظر)

در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰ (ریاست جمهوری) هم کاندیدا نمی‌شوم/ شورای هماهنگی سران قوا موقتی است و هرگز نمی‌خواهد جایگزین مجلس شود/ معنای تغییرات «لاریجانی صداوسیما» با «لاریجانی مجلس» پیشرفت در امور سیاسی است/ از زمان اجرای سهمیه‌بندی بنزین مطلع بودم/ قانون اساسی وحی منزل نیست و امکان اصلاح دارد  (۱۲۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003wth
tabnak.ir/003wth