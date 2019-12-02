There is no "dead-end" for solving issues with US - Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Sunday that Iran has always had "political will" to solve issues with the United States.

For solving the mutual issues, there is "no dead-end," Larijani said at a press conference.

The Iranian speaker asked the United States to abandon the maximum pressure and sanctions against Iran which is "a failed approach."

"We have not closed the doors but Americans should understand that it (pressure) is not the right way," he noted.