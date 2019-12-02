Biden: Trump’s stay in power dangerous for US

US President Donald Trump’s stay in power will negatively affect American nation’s identity, the former vice president, Joe Biden, warned yesterday.

US President Donald Trump’s stay in power will negatively affect American nation’s identity, the former vice president, Joe Biden, warned yesterday.

“Eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally alter the character of our nation,” Biden said on Twitter, calling on the Americans to not let Trump win for a second presidential term.

“We must make him [US] a one-term president,” he stressed.

“It’s clear who President Trump works for. His administration prioritized giant tax cuts for the super-wealthy and corporations, meanwhile, they’ve attacked food assistance every chance they’ve gotten. It’s heartless,” the presidency candidate pointed out, stressing that “no one should go hungry in America.”

Trump’s war with Biden – leading Democratic candidate in the upcoming US presidential election – is centred on the probe led by the Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Congress to isolate Trump over a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sources recently reported that Trump would face his first public over allegedly asking the for Ukraine’s intervention in the upcoming presidential election in 2020. The US Congressional Judiciary Committee has given Trump until 6 December to determine whether his attorney will present evidence or question witnesses.