تابناک جهان » اروپا
270بازدید
‍ پ

Britain is a dangerous mess, former PM Blair says

Britain is holding an election three years ahead of schedule because parliament was deadlocked over Brexit, unable to agree on how or even whether to leave the European Union.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۸۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۵ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 26 November 2019

Britain is holding an election three years ahead of schedule because parliament was deadlocked over Brexit, unable to agree on how or even whether to leave the European Union.

“We’re a mess,” Blair said at a Reuters Newsmaker event. “The buoyancy of the world economy has kept us going up to now, but should that falter, we will be in deep trouble.”

Blair, Labour prime minister from 1997 to 2007, said both major parties were peddling fantasies, adding that if the opinion polls were accurate, Johnson’s party looked likely to win a majority.

Blair, the only Labour leader to win three elections, said his party was now controlled by its “Marxist-Leninist wing” and that its leader Jeremy Corbyn was promising a revolution.

“The problem with revolutions is never how they begin but how they end,” said Blair. “The problem with revolutions is that they always end badly.”

“The truth is: the public aren’t convinced either main party deserves to win this election outright.”

The 12 December vote presents a stark choice between a socialist-run state under Labour, which is offering a second referendum on leaving the EU, and the free-market Conservatives, who want to “get Brexit done” by the end of January.

Blair, an opponent of Brexit, argued for a second referendum on the decision to leave, saying it would need to be followed by another general election.

Johnson has pledged to take Britain out of the EU by 31 January if he wins a parliamentary majority and then to negotiate a comprehensive deal with the bloc covering trade and future relations during a transition period due to end next December.

Blair cast doubt on that timetable and said there was still a risk that Britain could exit the EU in a year’s time without having struck a deal with its biggest trading partner.

“No-deal Brexit is not off the table,” Blair said. “This negotiation (on the future relationship) has no chance of being concluded in that transition period.”

Blair said he did not know whether Labour, which has tacked sharply to the left under Corbyn, would ever return to the centre ground of British politics, but added: “We must set about the urgent task of reconstructing the sensible mainstream of British politics.”

“Otherwise, this laboratory experiment in populism running riot will end very badly for our nation.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain brexit blair
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
حسین قدیانی عباس کشاورز محمود حجتی هفته بسیج پگاه آهنگرانی یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار نازنین نور کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری قاتل فراری با ۴ کیلو تریاک در ترکیه

بیشترین افزایش قیمت در حوزه حمل و نقل بوده است

عرضه ۶ میلیارد دلار اوراق قرضه دلاری توسط چین

پاسخ هاشمی به اصرار خلخالی برای نخست وزیر شدن

از "تصویب اساسنامه بانک ملی توسط مجلس" تا "آغاز ثبت نام کارت سوخت المثنی"

تجمع دیروز برای حمایت از نظام بود، یا توهین و تخریب؟

تاثیرات آلودگی صوتی بر جسم و روان

افزایش مصرف روزانه بنزین به ۱۰۵ میلیون لیتر/ پراید و ۴۰۵ سال آینده شماره گذاری نمی‌شوند/ سیگنال افزایشی درهم به دلار/ لایحه مالیات بر عایدی سرمایه به بودجه ۹۹ می‌رسد؟ / دومینوی ضرردهی خودروسازان بزرگ با عبور از ۲۷ هزار میلیارد تومان

اجرای طرح برخورد با خودروهای دودزا در ۶۰ نقطه تهران

خانه‌دار شدن کارگران در مسکن ملی قوت گرفت

ثبت نام جاماندگان از حمایت معیشتی در سامانه‌ای دیگر

شناسایی محل دپوی مواد منفجره اغتشاشگران در تهران

آنفلوآنزا جان ۱۵ نفر را گرفت

سردرگمی وانت‌بارها در دریافت مابه‌التفاوت ریالی بنزین

انتصاب نخستین زن عرب به مسئولیتی مهم در سازمان‌ملل

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
جدیدترین قیمت دلار و یورو دوشنبه ۴ آذر ۹۸
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت
تصویری قابل تأمل از لحظه نطق یک وزیر در مجلس!
فراموش نکنیم جرقه دو قطبی کردن افکار عمومی در کجا زده شد!
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۳ آذر ۹۸/ همتی: مردم نگران وضع ارزی کشور نباشند

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۷۱۴ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۵۹۷ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۵۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۶۵ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۴۲۳ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۲ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچ گاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند  (۲۹۰ نظر)

تلاش برای کسب نام و شهرت در روزگار بنزینی با «آبسوز کردن خودرو‌های بنزینی»!  (۲۵۷ نظر)

واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام  (۲۴۸ نظر)

پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره  (۲۴۶ نظر)

مربع سه ضلعی سرلیستی اصلاح طلبان/کنایه چهره اصولگرا به سهم‌خواهی پایداری‌ها/روایت باهنر از لایحه دولت اصلاحات برای اصلاح قیمت بنزین/تأیید بازداشت یکی از مشاوران احمدی نژاد  (۲۴۵ نظر)