تابناک جهان » آمریکا
290بازدید
‍ پ

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer lashes Trump in resignation letter

The US navy's top official has taken a parting shot at US President Donald Trump after he was fired over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a navy SEAL.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۵۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۱۹ 25 November 2019

The US navy's top official has taken a parting shot at US President Donald Trump after he was fired over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a navy SEAL.

Defence Secretary Mark Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, and Mr Spencer submitted it on Sunday, News.com.au.

In a letter acknowledging he was leaving the job, Mr Spencer said he "cannot in good conscience" obey an order he believes "violates the sacred oath" he took, and that he and Mr Trump were at odds on the "key principle of good order and discipline".

"Good order and discipline is what has enabled our victory against foreign tyranny time and time again," the letter read.

"Through my Title Ten Authority, I have striven to ensure our proceedings are fair, transparent and consistent, from the newest recruit to the Flag and General Officer level.

"Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect, I no longer share the same understanding with the Commander in Chief who appointed me, in regards to the key principle of good order and discipline.

"I cannot in good conscience obey an order that I believe violates the sacred oath I took in the presence of my family, my flag and my faith to support and defend the Constitution of the United States."

The letter goes on: "The President deserves and should expect a Secretary of the Navy who is aligned with his vision for the future of our force generation and sustainment."

The firing was a dramatic turn in a long-running controversy involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, whose case has been championed by Mr Trump.

In a series of tweets, the President said he was "not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher's trial was handled by the Navy", saying he was "treated very badly".

Gallagher was convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead Islamic State fighter's body while deployed to Iraq in 2017. He was demoted before Mr Trump intervened last week and ordered the navy to restore Mr Gallagher's rank.

Mr Esper also directed that Mr Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month and a navy disciplinary board that was scheduled to hear his case starting December 2 be cancelled, Mr Hoffman said.

At Mr Esper's direction, Mr Gallagher would be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Mr Hoffman said.

Mr Hoffman said Mr Esper lost trust and confidence in Mr Spencer "regarding his lack of candour" over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

"I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official," Mr Esper said in a written statement issued by Mr Hoffman. "Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump navy seal spencer resignation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی مهناز افشار کد دستوری طرح معیشتی
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری باند سارقان مسلح در زاهدان

نیاز فوری به اهدای خون در خوزستان

جدیدترین آمار از تعداد خانه‌های خریداری شده توسط ایرانی‌ها در ترکیه/ روسیه از درخواست ایران برای دریافت وام ۲ میلیارد دلاری از این کشور خبر داد/ بهشت مالیاتی جهان کجاست؟

بیانیه خانه احزاب درباره حوادث اخیر

وقتی راننده تریلی متوجه تصادف نمی شود

توطئه‌های آینده آمریکا نیز شکست می‌خورد

حذف ۳۰ درصد قبوض آب تهرانی‌ها تا پایان امسال

شکایت آمازون به خاطر اعمال نفوذ ترامپ در مناقصه ۱۰ میلیارد دلاری

هشت ماه بعد از تعطیلی فردوسی پور، سایت برنامه نود هم غیرفعال شد

برخورد پلیس با یادگاری‌نویسی بر آثار تاریخی

بازتاب بازگشت برانکو به تیم ایران در رسانه‌های عربی

جاماندگان از کمک معیشتی دولت چه کسانی هستند؟

دستگیری ۷۰ قاچاقچی چوب در بابل

مورالس: بهبود معیشت مردم گناه نابخشودنی دولت من بود

لیبرمن: اسرای فلسطینی را اعدام کنید!

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
راه ثبت نام در طرح بسته حمایتی معیشتی دولت
عمر فعالیت حرفه‌ای مهناز افشار با نشستن کنار ابی رو به پایان است؟
لحظه بلعیده شدن ناگهانی خودرو وسط خیابان
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
جزئیات جدید از بازداشت پسر آخوندی/ ابتکار: دولت هیچگاه مخالف جریان آزاد اطلاعات نبود/تحلیل زیباکلام از حوادث اخیر/سران قوا مشروح مذاکرات مربوط به افزایش قیمت بنزین را منتشر کنند
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
یقین دارم «نجفی» قاتل نیست!/ تیرها از اسلحه نجفی شلیک نشده/ «دکمه پیراهن مردانه» در محل جرم متعلق به نجفی نبود/ نجفی یکسری چیزها را پنهان می‌کند!
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی
آنچه نحوه برخورد با اعتراضات اخیر در مورد سیاست داخلی ایران می‌گوید
در صورتجلسه سران قوا درباره تعیین قیمت بنزین چه آمده است؟
پورازغدی از شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی می‌رود؟/ماجرای سرقت اسناد و اطلاعات از دفتر یک نماینده مجلس چه بود؟/بازداشت پسر یکی از وزرای مستعفی دولت/پیشنهاد بنزینیِ مسیح مهاجری به دولت

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۴ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۶۰۸ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۵۰۹ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۲ نظر)

قطع سراسری اینترنت چه تأثیری بر کار و زندگی شما گذاشته است؟  (۳۷۸ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۳۷۰ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۳۰۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۹۳ نظر)

۷ توصیه به مسئولان برای عبور از شرایط بنزینی اخیر  (۲۹۱ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)