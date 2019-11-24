تابناک جهان » ایران
Iranian law enforcement have detained and identified about 180 riot leaders

Iranian law enforcement have detained and identified about 180 leaders in the recent anti-government riots.
24 November 2019

The detainees have been accused of burning banks, damaging property, attacking law enforcement agency members and other illegal actions.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government’s decision to increase the price of gasoline. Some turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces. Afterward, a number of counterrallies took place in Iran in protest against the unrest.

President Hassan Rouhani claimed that the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine Iran’s national security. Washington openly voiced support for demonstrators.

قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۳ آذر ۹۸/ همتی: مردم نگران وضع ارزی کشور نباشند

توضیح سازمان سنجش درباره فروش صندلی در دانشگاه‌ها

کاشت موفقیت آمیز گندم‌های رنگی در چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

