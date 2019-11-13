تابناک جهان » آسیا
119بازدید
‍ پ

Suspected suicide bombing at Medan police headquarters

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۴ 13 November 2019

A blast outside a police headquarters in Medan, an Indonesian city in North Sumatra, is suspected to be a suicide bombing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The explosion killed the attacker and injured several officers, according to local broadcaster Metro TV.

What we know so far

The explosion happened at around 8:40 a.m. local time (0140 UTC) on Wednesday, authorities said.

Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, said the suspected suicide bomber died in the attack.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said on Kompas TV that the blast happened in a parking lot near where people were in line waiting for clearance letters from police.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear.

"We're on alert right now," Prasetyo said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
indonesia bomb police
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی بهاء ابوالعطا مهران غفوریان مارک ویلموتس شبکه حقانی شهید تهرانی مقدم آلودگی هوا نیمایوشیج
آخرین اخبار

هشدار دیپلمات اروپایی درباره فعالسازی «مکانیسم ماشه»

ترامپ: می‌دانم جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی کجاست

چطور دیپلم مجدد بگیریم؟

سالانه ۲۰۰۰ نفر معلول نخاعی می‌شوند

نکات مهم بهداشتی در هوای آلوده

تاثیر کشف میدان نفتی نام‌آوران بر سهام آرامکو عربستان/ عبور دلار از ۱۱۵۰۰ تومان/ عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از تعرفه‌های خودرویی/ سه محصول برای جایگزینی پژو ۴۰۵/ چند درصد از پزشکان دستگاه کارتخوان نصب نکرده‌اند؟

پشت پرده کباب‌های ارزان قیمت

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
۳ خوراکی ناسالم که اغلب ما روزانه مصرف می‌کنیم
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
عجیب ترین تصویر حک شده روی سنگ قبر
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
گم‌شدنِ حلقه‌ عروسی منجربه کشف گنج شد
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
روش جدید کلاهبرداری از طریق حساب بانکی شما
قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۲۱ آبان ۹۸/ دلار به مرز مقاومتی رسید/ دلایل رشد قیمت دلار چیست؟
پخش غیرقانونی مستندی با روایت یک پورن استار در حوزه هنری سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی!
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»
تغییر عجیب مهران غفوریان در تلویزیون

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

توصیه میرسلیم به لاریجانی برای انتخابات/واکنش نماینده مجلس به توزیع بیانیه علیه روحانی/درگیری دو میهمان شبکه بی‌بی‌سی عربی در پخش زنده/چند درصد پزشکان از قانون مالیات تمکین کردند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند  (۱۰۶ نظر)