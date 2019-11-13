تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
163بازدید
‍ پ

US Threatens Substantially More Tariffs If No China Deal

“If we don’t make a deal, we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs,” he said Tuesday in a speech to the Economic Club of New York. “They’re going to be raised very substantially. And that’s going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too.”
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۸۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 13 November 2019

“If we don’t make a deal, we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs,” he said Tuesday in a speech to the Economic Club of New York. “They’re going to be raised very substantially. And that’s going to be true for other countries that mistreat us too.”

China is “dying” to make a trade deal with the U.S., Trump said, adding that he’d only sign it if it’s good for American companies and workers. Still, “we’re close — a significant phase one deal could happen, could happen soon.”

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had planned to sign “phase one” of the deal at an international conference this month in Chile that was canceled because of social unrest in that country.

Shanghai stocks opened lower and the yuan was weaker against the dollar on Wednesday. Other Asian markets also declined. Hong Kong’s benchmark declined 2% as the city faced heightened tensions.

A new site for the signing hasn’t been announced. U.S. locations for the meeting that had been proposed by the White House have been ruled out, according to a person familiar with the matter. Locations in Asia and Europe are now being considered instead, the person said, asking not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public.

Trump reiterated complaints about China’s ascendance in the global economy. “Nobody’s cheated better than China,” he said. “The theft of American jobs and American wealth is over.”

U.S. stocks have rallied to records in recent days partly on optimism that tensions are cooling in an 18-month dispute involving tariffs on some $500 billion in trade between the world’s two largest economies. The S&P 500 Index was up about 0.3% as Trump delivered his remarks.

The economic stakes of a prolonged trade war are rising for both countries.

China’s exports and imports continued to contract in October, though slightly less than forecast by economists. The nation’s trade surplus with the U.S. widened in the month to $26.4 billion — heading in the opposite direction from the narrowing that Trump has called for to balance the countries’ trading relationship.

 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa china tariff
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مستند ایکسونامی بهاء ابوالعطا مهران غفوریان مارک ویلموتس شبکه حقانی شهید تهرانی مقدم آلودگی هوا نیمایوشیج
آخرین اخبار

سالانه ۲۰۰۰ نفر معلول نخاعی می‌شوند

نکات مهم بهداشتی در هوای آلوده

تاثیر کشف میدان نفتی نام‌آوران بر سهام آرامکو عربستان/ عبور دلار از ۱۱۵۰۰ تومان/ عقب‌نشینی ترامپ از تعرفه‌های خودرویی/ سه محصول برای جایگزینی پژو ۴۰۵/ چند درصد از پزشکان دستگاه کارتخوان نصب نکرده‌اند؟

پشت پرده کباب‌های ارزان قیمت

سموم حشره‌کش و دفع آفات در توتون‌های معطر!

بارش‌های شدید سیلابی در کشور بیشتر می‌شود

گام‌های هسته‌ای باید غیرقابل بازگشت باشد

موسویان : آژانس انرژی اتمی از ابتدا سیاسی عمل کرده

اولتیماتوم ایران به روس‌ها

«عنوان جدید» به شکست های نتانیاهو افزوده خواهد شد

معاون سنای بولیوی خود را رئیس‌جمهور موقت اعلام کرد

از "پایان جنگ جهانی اول" تا "احضار 1500 نفر در پرونده های اقتصادی"

باید به فکر تنقیح اساسی در قوانین کیفری باشیم/از ظرفیت های «تعوبق صدور حکم» و «تعلیق مجازات» به خوبی استفاده نمی شود/هنگام طراحی قوانین کیفری به همراهی افکار عمومی هم بیاندیشیم

واکنش رهبر انقلاب به مسئله‌ چندهمسری

با سوناتا ۲۰۲۰ بیشتر آشنا شوید + تصاویر

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
۳ خوراکی ناسالم که اغلب ما روزانه مصرف می‌کنیم
علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند
خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟
عجیب ترین تصویر حک شده روی سنگ قبر
علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند
گم‌شدنِ حلقه‌ عروسی منجربه کشف گنج شد
ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم
روش جدید کلاهبرداری از طریق حساب بانکی شما
قیمت دلار و یورو سه شنبه ۲۱ آبان ۹۸/ دلار به مرز مقاومتی رسید/ دلایل رشد قیمت دلار چیست؟
پخش غیرقانونی مستندی با روایت یک پورن استار در حوزه هنری سازمان تبلیغات اسلامی!
ماجرای نقش بازیگر خارج‌نشین در «ستایش ۳»
تغییر عجیب مهران غفوریان در تلویزیون

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم  (۲۳۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۱ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

توصیه میرسلیم به لاریجانی برای انتخابات/واکنش نماینده مجلس به توزیع بیانیه علیه روحانی/درگیری دو میهمان شبکه بی‌بی‌سی عربی در پخش زنده/چند درصد پزشکان از قانون مالیات تمکین کردند؟  (۱۷۱ نظر)

علت سخنان تند روحانی در یزد از نگاه وزیر احمدی نژاد/مخالفت جالب نادر قاضی پور با سفیر شدن کاظم جلالی/نظر فائزه هاشمی درباره «سرا» /وقتی روح الله زم دستگیر شد برخی نمایندگان می‌پرسیدند این زم کیست؟! /نعمت احمدی: بد نیست آقای علم‌الهدی دو واحد هم حقوق بخواند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

خواستگاری دختر از پسر! چرا و چگونه؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: بشر امروز بیشتر از بشر دیروز به «چندهمسری» نیازمند است/صادق زیباکلام: اجازه شعار علیه رؤسای قوای دیگر را هم بدهید/علم‌الهدی: به بنده گفتند بعد از دستگیری «آمدنیوز»، بیشتر اطلاعات را از شهر مشهد به او می‌دادند  (۱۰۶ نظر)