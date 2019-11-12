تابناک جهان » آمریکا
US ex-president Jimmy Carter taken to hospital after brain bleed

The 95-year-old has suffered a number of health problems this year.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 12 November 2019

Former US president Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding due to recent falls, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Mr Carter has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery.

He traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stiches following a fall on October 6.

And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on October 21.

He received a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia.

