Latin America slams Bolivian president’s resignation

Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico on Sunday decried the resignation of embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales shortly after the head of the military urged him to step down, labelling the process a "coup".

In a post on Twitter, Argentine president-elect Alberto Fernandez, who will assume power in December, said a “coup” was staged in Bolivia due to violent protests by civilians, the negligence of the police force and unresponsiveness of the army.

Espero que las actuales autoridades actúen bajo ese mismo principio preservando la integridad física de quienes puedan resultar perseguidos por el golpismo y colaboren hasta el 10 de diciembre con la recuperación de la democracia en Bolivia.

— Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 10, 2019

Fernandez criticised the process that led to Morales’ resignation and called on Bolivia to side with democracy.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged all social and political groups across the globe to protest the Bolivian military’s action.

Speaking on Twitter, Maduro said he condemned the “coup” against Morales and said people in Venezuela would hold protests to defend the rights of the indigenous people of Bolivia, who were “victims” of racism.

Condenamos categóricamente el golpe de Estado consumado contra el hermano presidente @evoespueblo. Los movimientos sociales y políticos del mundo nos declaramos en movilización para exigir la preservación de la vida de los pueblos originarios bolivianos víctimas del racismo. pic.twitter.com/c6JGrNBFGo

— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 10, 2019

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said the rightists in Bolivia attacked democracy with a violent and cowardly “coup” and that he stood with Morales, calling on the international community to mobilize for Morales’ freedom.

La derecha con violento y cobarde golpe de estado atenta contra la democracia en #Bolivia. Nuestra enérgica condena al golpe de estado y nuestra solidaridad con el hermano Pdte @evoespueblo. El mundo se debe movilizar por la vida y la libertad de Evo. #EvoNoEstasSolo #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/dPvZ8zQqJA

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 10, 2019

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his country would maintain its position of respect for democracy and rejected the ongoing military operation in Bolivia.

“No to coup,” he added.

Ebrard said his country would offer asylum to Morales, adding 20 Bolivian officials from the executive and legislative branches were being “hosted” at Mexico’s embassy in La Paz city, Bolivia.

México,de conformidad a su tradición de asilo y no intervención, ha recibido a 20 personalidades del ejecutivo y legislativo de Bolivia en la residencia oficial en La Paz, de así decidirlo ofrceríamos asilo también a Evo Morales.

— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) November 10, 2019

"The Government of Nicaragua ... denounces and strongly condemns the coup d’etat that was realised today," the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, a veteran leftist, said in a statement.

"We express our rejection and repudiation of fascist practices that ignore the constitution, laws and institutionalism that govern the democratic life of nations."

In a statement Sunday, Morales said he resigned to prevent possible harm to the opposition and Bolivian people and underlined that he did not have any reason to flee the country.

Stressing that he would continue fighting for peace and equality, he said: "This doesn't end here."

Morales said he ruled the country for over 13 years and those who lost against him in elections accused him of dictatorship.

Bolivia has been mired in political unrest following alleged irregularities in presidential elections held Oct. 20 in which international monitoring organisations claimed to have found the manipulation of the voting system.

Morales received 47.8 percent of the vote and secured victory in the first round of the polls.

Carlos Mesa, leader of the main opposition Revolutionary Left Front party, said he would not recognise Morales' victory, claiming there was "fraud" in the vote count.

Morales has been president since 2006.