N. Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Embarks on European Tour

North Korea's state media said a North Korean delegation left for Sweden on Saturday for a European tour.

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Saturday that the delegation led by Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong departed for a tour to European countries – Sweden, Finland and Poland.

The report did not provide further details of the trip and the purpose of the visit.

The trip comes a month after working-level negotiations in Sweden between North Korea and the United States collapsed.

The European tour also comes two days after North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea.