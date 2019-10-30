تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
335بازدید
‍ پ

WhatsApp sues Israel’s NSO for allegedly helping spies hack phones around the world

WhatsApp sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۵۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 30 October 2019

WhatsApp sued Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group on Tuesday, accusing it of helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior government officials, Reuters reports.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, accused NSO of facilitating government hacking sprees in 20 countries. Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were the only countries identified.

WhatsApp said in a statement that 100 civil society members had been targeted, and called it “an unmistakable pattern of abuse.”

NSO denied the allegations.

“In the strongest possible terms, we dispute today’s allegations and will vigorously fight them,” NSO said in a statement. “The sole purpose of NSO is to provide technology to licensed government intelligence and law enforcement agencies to help them fight terrorism and serious crime.”

WhatsApp said the attack exploited its video calling system in order to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of users. The malware would allow NSO’s clients – said to be governments and intelligence organizations – to secretly spy on a phone’s owner, opening their digital lives up to official scrutiny.

WhatsApp is used by some 1.5 billion people monthly and has often touted a high level of security, including end-to-end encrypted messages that cannot be deciphered by WhatsApp or other third parties.

Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity research laboratory based at the University of Toronto that worked with WhatsApp to investigate the phone hacking, told Reuters that the targets included well-known television personalities, prominent women who had been subjected to online hate campaigns and people who had faced “assassination attempts and threats of violence.”

Neither Citizen Lab nor WhatsApp identified the targets by name.

Governments have increasingly turned to sophisticated hacking software as officials seek to push their surveillance power into the furthest corners of their citizens’ digital lives.

Companies like NSO say their technology enables officials to circumvent the encryption that increasingly protects the data held on phones and other devices. But governments only rarely talk about their capabilities publicly, meaning that the digital intrusions like the ones that affected WhatsApp typically happen in the shadows.

Lawyer Scott Watnik called WhatsApp’s move “entirely unprecedented,” explaining that major service providers tended to shy away from litigation for fear of “opening up the hood” and revealing too much about their digital security. He said other firms would be watching the progress of the suit with interest.

“It could certainly set a precedent,” said Watnik, who chairs the cybersecurity practice at the Wilk Auslander law firm in New York.

The lawsuit seeks to have NSO barred from accessing or attempting to access WhatsApp and Facebook’s services and seeks unspecified damages.

NSO’s phone hacking software has already been implicated in a series of human rights abuses across Latin America and the Middle East, including a sprawling espionage scandal in Panama and an attempt to spy on an employee of the London-based rights group Amnesty International.

NSO came under particularly harsh scrutiny over the allegation that its spyware played a role in the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul a little over a year ago.

Khashoggi’s friend Omar Abdulaziz is one of seven activists and journalists who have taken the spyware firm to court in Israel and Cyprus over allegations that their phones were compromised using NSO technology. Amnesty has also filed a lawsuit, demanding that the Israeli Ministry of Defense revoke NSO’s export license to “stop it profiting from state-sponsored repression.”

NSO has recently tried to clean up its image after it was bought by London-based private equity firm Novalpina Capital earlier this year. In August, NSO co-founder Shalev Hulio appeared on “60 Minutes” and boasted his spyware had saved “tens of thousands of people.” He provided no details.

NSO has also brought on a series of high-profile advisers, including former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge and Juliette Kayyem, a senior lecturer in international security at Harvard University. Last month, NSO announced it would begin abiding by UN guidelines on human rights abuses.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
facebook whatsapp israel nso hacking
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری عبدالله قرداش fatf مطرب کیهان کلهر خلیل آقایی ابوعزرائیل وسام العلیاوی خانه پدری
آخرین اخبار

طوفان حاره‌ای کیار باعث قطع اینترنت در پاکستان شد

بساط زمستان در روسیه پهن شد

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
قتل؛ پایان رابطه پنهانی دو مرد جوان با زن تنها
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
خلیل آقایی کیست و برای چه دستگیر شد؟
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
زنی که البغدادی را به کام مرگ برد
جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از ردگیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی سی کیلومتری از ترکیه
اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد
عدم تأیید مرگ بغدادی از سوی سازمان ملل/شلیک سه خمپاره به پایگاه آمریکایی در بغداد/ ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره موشک‌های ایران/ دیدار پترسون با وزیران خارجه ایران و روسیه و ترکیه
شمارش معکوس برای انفجار بیت‌کوین
روز اعلام خروج ایران از برجام را نخواهید دید
پراید ۴ میلیون تومان گران شد
روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۷۰ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی: شهامت در صلح بالاتر از صبر در جنگ است/تصویر نبود، گزارش بازی با «گزارشگر زن» در رادیو منتفی شد/کلانتری: انتقال آب خزر به کسی ربطی ندارد  (۸۵ نظر)

محمدی گلپایگانی: امسال ۲ میلیون تن در حج شرکت کردند، ۱۸ میلیون در راهپیمایی اربعین/تولیت آستان قدس رضوی: املاک آستان قدس به معنای نقدینگی بالا نیست/روحانی: مردم می‌دانند چه کسی برجام را زمین زد  (۸۳ نظر)