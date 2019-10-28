تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
344بازدید
‍ پ

Iraqi intelligence sources: Baghdadi’s aide was key to his capture

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Daesh leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials, Reuters reports.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۱۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۱۷ 28 October 2019

In their long hunt for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraqi intelligence teams secured a break in February 2018 after one of the Daesh leader’s top aides gave them information on how he escaped capture for so many years, said two Iraqi security officials, Reuters reports.

Baghdadi would sometimes hold strategy talks with his commanders in moving minibuses packed with vegetables in order to avoid detection, Ismael al-Ethawi told officials after he was arrested by Turkish authorities and handed to the Iraqis.

“Ethawi gave valuable information which helped the Iraqi multi-security agencies team complete the missing pieces of the puzzle of Baghdadi’s movements and places he used to hide,” one of the Iraqi security officials said.

“Ethawi gave us details on five men, including him, whom were meeting Baghdadi inside Syria and the different locations they used,” he told Reuters.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying” in a raid by US special forces in the Idlib region of northwest Syria.

In a televised address from the White House, Trump said the Daesh leader died alongside three of his children when he detonated an explosives-laden vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel during the attack.

The path to Baghdadi’s demise was full of frustrations for Western and Arab intelligence agencies, who have pored over clues to the whereabouts of a man who imposed a reign of terror across a large swathe of Syria and Iraq, ordering his men to carry out mass executions and beheadings.

He is also responsible for gruesome attacks across five continents in the name of his ultra-fanatic version of Islam.

Turning militants such as Ethawi was critical to the agents trying to track Baghdadi.

Ethawi, who holds a PHD in Islamic Sciences, was considered by Iraqi intelligence officials to be one of the leader’s top five aides. He joined al Qaeda in 2006 and was arrested by US forces in 2008 and jailed for four years, according to the Iraqi security officials.

Baghdadi later tasked Ethawi with key roles such as delivering religious instructions and the selection of Daesh commanders. After the group largely collapsed in 2017, Ethawi fled to Syria with his Syrian wife.

Another turning point came earlier this year during a joint operation in which US, Turkish and Iraqi intelligence agents captured senior Daesh leaders, including four Iraqis and one Syrian, the Iraqi security officials said.

“They gave us all the locations where they were meeting with Baghdadi inside Syria and we decided to coordinate with the CIA to deploy more sources inside these areas,” said one of the Iraqi officials, who has close ties to multiple security agencies.

“In mid-2019 we managed to locate Idlib as the place where Baghdadi was moving from village to village with his family and three close aides,” the official said.

Informants in Syria then spotted an Iraqi man wearing a checkered headdress in an Idlib marketplace and recognized him from a photograph, the official said. It was Ethawi, and they followed him to the home where Baghdadi was staying.

“We passed the details to the CIA and they used a satellite and drones to watch the location for the past five months,” the official said.

Two days ago, Baghdadi left the location with his family for the first time, traveling by minibus to a nearby village.

“There it was his last moment to live,” the official said.

Baghdadi was also on the run from local enemies in Syria.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the group formerly known as the Nusra Front and which dominates Idlib, had been mounting its own search for Baghdadi after receiving information he was in the area, according to a commander in an Idlib jihadist group.

The Nusra Front and Daesh were rivals who fought bloody battles against each other in the Syrian war.

The Nusra Front, founded by Abu Mohamad al-Golani, was al Qaeda’s official affiliate in Syria until it broke away from the global jihadist network in 2016.

According to the Idlib commander, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham recently captured another aide to Baghdadi known as Abu Suleiman al-Khalidi, one of three men seen sitting alongside Baghdadi in his last video message.

The capture of Khalidi was “the key” in the search for Baghdadi, the commander said.

His comments raised the possibility that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which locals say is believed to have contacts with Turkish forces in northwest Syria, may have passed on what it learned to other intelligence agencies.

Baghdadi may have concluded that hiding in Idlib was his best hope after Daesh was all but wiped out in Iraq and Syria. He could have blended in, while lax security and checkpoints operated by armed groups that rarely search vehicles increased his chances of survival, the commander said.

He said Baghdadi was believed to have been in Idlib for about six months, and that his main reason for being there was to try to hide. But he said Baghdadi was still seen as a major threat because his presence would have attracted supporters in an area where Daesh has sleeper cells.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters raided the town of Sarmin about two months ago after receiving information about Baghdadi being there, but he was not found, according to the commander.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
baghdadi aid capture
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

افزایش معنی‌دار پرونده‌ دانه درشت‌ها در سازمان تعزیرات

گرفتن معاینه فنی سخت‌تر شد

ششمین جلسه رسیدگی به اتهامات شبنم نعمت‌زاده

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزادراه تهران - کرج

بازداشت رئیس سازمان جنگل‌ها تایید شد

ششمین جلسه دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده آغاز شد

آیا حاضرید با کسی مثل خودتان ازدواج کنید

واکنش فدراسیون عراق به برکناری کاتانچ درصورت باخت به ایران

تعطیلات ایرانی ها کم است!

منشا بوی بد جنوب تهران و اطراف فرودگاه امام کجاست؟

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)