Zarif is ready for travel to Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he is ready to travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss resolution of tensions.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 22 October 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that he is ready to travel to Saudi Arabia to discuss resolution of tensions.

"If condition is provided, I would be ready to travel to Riyadh to settle differences" between the two countries, Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

"Tehran welcomes any initiative seeking to ease tensions in the region, and it will cooperate (with other states) to end Yemen's war," he noted.

Iran believes the end of war in Yemen will primarily help the Yemeni people, the Iranian minister said.

On Oct. 12, Zarif said his country welcomes mediation efforts to settle disputes with Saudi Arabia.

"We've always been open to discussing anything with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is our neighbor. We're going to be here together permanently," Zarif said.

