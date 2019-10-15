تابناک جهان » اروپا
372بازدید
‍ پ

Sturgeon: Scotland can be bridge between UK and EU

An independent Scotland could act as a "bridge between the EU and the UK" and be a "magnet for global investment", Nicola Sturgeon is to tell SNP members.An independent Scotland could act as a "bridge between the EU and the UK" and be a "magnet for global investment", Nicola Sturgeon is to tell SNP members.
کد خبر: ۹۳۰۱۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۲ 15 October 2019

An independent Scotland could act as a "bridge between the EU and the UK" and be a "magnet for global investment", Nicola Sturgeon is to tell SNP members.An independent Scotland could act as a "bridge between the EU and the UK" and be a "magnet for global investment", Nicola Sturgeon is to tell SNP members.

The first minister is to close her party's conference in Aberdeen with a speech on Brexit and independence.

She will say that being inside the EU's single market and close to the UK would give Scotland a "unique advantage".

And she is set to unveil the first SNP policy pledge of the 2021 election campaign, to scrap social care charges.

She said she was aiming to be re-elected as first minister in 2021, and said charges for people who are cared for in their own homes would be phased out across the term of that parliament if she was.

Sturgeon: Corbyn must back indyref2 for SNP votesSNP formally backs decriminalisation of drugsThe conference in Aberdeen has focused on the core of the party's platform for the coming UK general election - opposition to Brexit and support for a new referendum on independence.

Ms Sturgeon will tell party members that "we must reject a post-Brexit race to the bottom and embrace instead a race to join the top tier of independent nations".

And she will say that "as an independent European country", Scotland would have "a unique advantage".

She is expected to say: "We will be in the EU single market and also the closest neighbour to our friends in the rest of the UK - a bridge between the EU and the UK, making our country a magnet for global investment.

"That's what I call the best of both worlds."

Image copyrightGETTY IMAGESImage captionThe SNP have been stressing their pro-EU stance at the conference in AberdeenEarlier in the conference, Brexit Secretary Mike Russell told delegates that the Scottish government was "intensely examining" EU accession rules with a view to reapplying for membership after winning independence.

Ms Sturgeon has been questioned several times about whether Scotland being inside the EU's single market, while the remaining UK is not, would require a hard border between the two.

She told BBC Breakfast on Monday that "it would be my intention that that does not happen".

She said: "Before Scotland takes that decision on independence we would set out how we intend to ensure that trade flows between Scotland the rest of the UK and vice versa would continue, because it's important that they do.

"Obviously the detail of that depends on the final relationship between the UK and the EU, we don't know what that's going to be yet.

"I will, as the independence campaign did in 2014, put forward all these facts and arguments so people in Scotland can make an informed choice about their future."

Image copyrightREUTERSImage captionJohn Swinney urged activists to be "patient" in their pursuit of independenceOn Sunday, delegates unanimously voted through a motion supporting the decriminalisation of drugs, making it officially the party's policy should powers over the field be devolved.

The conference has also seen a string of party leadership figures dismiss the possibility of a "plan B" route to independence, with attempts to strike a deal with the UK government over a referendum currently deadlocked.

Some activists - including MPs, MSPs and councillors - have suggested that if this situation continues, the party could hold an unauthorised vote or treat an election win as a mandate to start independence negotiations.

An attempt to add a debate on this to the conference agenda was overwhelmingly voted down on Sunday.

On Monday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney told members that only "patient persuasion" followed by a legally-recognised referendum would secure independence.

Echoing earlier comments by Ms Sturgeon, he said: "There is no shortcut. There is no magic policy or political wheeze that can change the task ahead of us.

"One by one we must persuade our families, our friends and our neighbours of our cause. One by one. Step by step."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu brexit scotland
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین آمدنیوز روح الله زم نفتکش SABITI سوریه ترکیه ایدز چنار محمودی سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال
آخرین اخبار

پیش‌بینی کاهش حدود ۳۵ درصدی قیمت مسکن

وزیرورزش بحرین با پیراهن ملی مهمان آخرین تمرین حریف ایران+تصاویر

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو
واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس
هدیه عجیب پوتین به پادشاه عربستان
پول درآوردن های عجیب!
عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است
واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران
جزئیات مأموریت مخفی ۴۸ ساعته مشاور امنیت ملی امارات در تهران
اولین واکنش عربستان نسبت به نفتکش حادثه دیده ایرانی/ درخواست پوتین از ایران، عربستان و امارات/موافقت ملک سلمان پادشاه سعودی با اعزام نیروهای نظامی آمریکا به عربستان/ واکنش شدید وزارت خارجه ترکیه به اظهارات دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب
اتهام افساد فی‌الارض از فعالان محیط ‌زیست برداشته شد/سردار نقدی چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟ /شکایت خانواده کاووس سیدامامی از صداوسیما رد شد/می‌خواهند داورزنی را به عنوان رئیس والیبال انتخاب کنند
سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به ایران/ورود ارتش سوریه به شهر و فرودگاه «الطبقه»/ سخنان تحقیرآمیز اردوغان در مورد اتحادیه عرب/ واکنش رسمی عربستان به حمله به نفتکش ایرانی
تصویر ویژه یک خدمتگزار واقعی در کربلا
ژاپن به زیر آب رفت
شوخی عجیب خانم بازیگر در مراسم اکران فیلم سینمایی
اقدام عجیب مسافر پس از جاماندن از پرواز هواپیما!

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۱۴ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است  (۱۸۹ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۱۰ نظر)