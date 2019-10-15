Russian, US military chiefs discuss Syria — Pentagon

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Mark Milley and Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria, the JCS press service said.

"The two military leaders exchanged their views on issues of mutual concern in Syria," the JCS said in a statement. "The two leaders have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation secret."

The Russian Defense Ministry issued a similar statement earlier in the day, providing no details as well.

Gerasimov’s previous telephone contact with the newly appointed US official took place on October 2, several days after Milley had taken over as the US top military officer, succeeding US Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford. The two, according Hayley Sims, a spokeswoman for the Joint Staff, exchanged views on issues of mutual concern and agreed that regular contact were important to promote transparency and avoid mistakes.