تابناک جهان » اروپا
427بازدید
‍ پ

Rioting breaks out at Greek refugee camp after two migrants die in fire

At least two migrants died on Sunday in a fire at a Greek island refugee camp, with the blaze triggering rioting by angry residents.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۶۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۸ 30 September 2019

At least two migrants died on Sunday in a fire at a Greek island refugee camp, with the blaze triggering rioting by angry residents.

Athens News Agency, quoting police sources, reported that a woman and a child had died in the blaze at the overcrowded Moria camp on the island of Lesbos.

The body of the woman was taken to the island's general hospital while the body of the child was handed over to authorities by migrants.

The fire inside the camp was extinguished by plane. But police later fired tear gas to control an angry crowd who said authorities took too long to respond to the incident, according to an AFP correspondent.

The death toll, however, was unclear with an Afghan migrant eyewitness saying three people died as a result of the fire that spread to six or seven containers used to house residents.

"We found two children completely charred and a woman dead. We gave the children covered in blankets to the fire brigade," Fedouz, 15, told AFP.

The AFP correspondent saw two bodies, one surrounded by weeping family members.

In a statement, police said the riots occurred after two separate fires broke out, firstly outside and then inside Moria camp with a time gap of twenty minutes.

Additional officers were sent from Athens in C-130 army planes in a bid to contain the situation, although local police sources said calm had returned to the camp by 2300 GMT.

The Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection Lefteris Economou, along with the Chief of Police and the Secretary General for Migration Policy, are due to visit.

Moria camp hosts around 13,000 people but has facilities for just 3,000.

It has become like a small town with UN refugee agency tents for around 8,000 people sprawling into the olive fields of nearby Moria village. Others are housed in containers.

New asylum law

Greece is hosting some 70,000 mostly Syrian refugees and migrants who have fled their countries since 2015, and crossed over from neighbouring Turkey.

Under an agreement reached with the European Union in 2016, Turkey has made greater efforts to limit departures towards the five Greek islands closest to its shores.

But the number of arrivals has been steadily climbing in recent months causing a dangerous burden in the camps of the islands that are in the forefront of the migrant influx.

The Greek government said on Sunday it planned to discuss a new asylum draft law to deal with the fresh migrant crisis.

"In the cabinet meeting on Monday, we are going to discuss a draft law proposed by the Citizen's Protection Ministry which will update, in accordance with European standards, the asylum procedure", Minister of State, George Gerapetritis said in an interview with Skai Tv on Sunday.

He stressed that migrants should be sent to camps with humane conditions, admitting that existing ones were not able to deal with the increase in migrants.

On Friday, Citizen's Protection Minister, Michalis Chrysochoidis, asked for the cooperation of regional governors, during an emergency meeting, in order to share the migrant burden of the overcrowded islands.

He asked regional authorities of mainland Greece to expand existing camps or to revive some closed ones.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
greek riot refugee camp
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات نصر من الله لایحه تجارت پیاده روی اربعین بوریس جانسون سیاست‌های کلی نظام قانون‌گذاری
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری سارق ارزهای گردشگر چینی در اصفهان

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی دوشنبه ۸ مهر

۱۰ مصدوم بر اثر تصادف شدید مینی‌بوس در تهرانپارس

وضعیت سلامت قلب ایرانی ها

شگرد جدید فروش گوشی‌های قاچاق

فضانوردان اروپایی به زودی به فضا می‌رود

گل مهدی طارمی به پورتو با VAR مردود شد

تصویری که جزو عکس های تاثیرگذار جهان شد

ادامه آتش سوزی در ایستگاه راه آهن جده

وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه

هشدار وزارت بهداشت درباره هورمون‌های رشد خارجی

اخطاریه پلمب برای ۱۴۴ فروشگاه پوشاک در البرز

وضعیت مسکن در ایران طی سال‌های ۷۵ تا ۹۵

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت برای زوار اربعین
اسارت گسترده نظامیان سعودی به دست نیروهای یمنی
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
واکنش ایران به گزارش آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ممنوعیت سفر شاهزاده‌های سعودی به خارج بدون کسب مجوز/استقبال روسیه از طرح ایران برای امنیت در خلیج فارس،/اتهام جدید دولت آمریکا به استفاده دولت سوریه از سلاح شیمیایی
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
احتمال مذاکره روسیه با ایران برای فروش پدافند هوایی

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۳۷۱ نظر)

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)