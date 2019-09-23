تابناک جهان » اروپا
208بازدید
‍ پ

Over half of UK Labour voters in last election want Corbyn to quit: poll

More than half of voters who backed Britain’s opposition Labour Party at a 2017 election think it is now time for leader Jeremy Corbyn to stand down, an opinion poll showed on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۳۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۱ 23 September 2019

More than half of voters who backed Britain’s opposition Labour Party at a 2017 election think it is now time for leader Jeremy Corbyn to stand down, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Corbyn is holding his party’s annual conference in the English coastal resort of Brighton, seeking to showcase Labour’s leftist policies and present himself as the only person who can resolve the impasse over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union.

But the opening days of the conference have been overshadowed by internal splits - including over Brexit - that have raised questions over the strength of Corbyn’s position.

The YouGov poll showed 54% of those who backed Labour in 2017 think Corbyn should resign and be replaced with someone else, with 29% saying he should stay and 17% saying they did not know.

YouGov surveyed 1,650 adults on Sept. 18 and 19, before the conference began.

Among the wider electorate, the percentage who thought Corbyn should go was 58%, while that stood at 34% among those who said they were current Labour supporters.

The veteran Labour leader, who took control of the party in 2015, comfortably survived an attempt to oust him in 2016 thanks in part to a huge influx of grassroots members who backed his shift towards a more radical left-wing agenda.

Corbyn said on Sunday he intended to lead the party into the next general election, which is not scheduled until 2022, but is expected to be held later this year as Britain tries to resolve the deadlock over how or whether to leave the European Union.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson is promising Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without an exit deal, but opponents believe they have passed a law forbidding him to do so. The outcome of that impasse is uncertain.

The situation has put Corbyn’s own Brexit policy under intense scrutiny.

He wants to request more negotiating time, win an election, negotiate a new deal and then put it to the public in a referendum which also offers voters the chance to remain in the EU. Corbyn has not said what he would campaign for in that referendum.

The YouGov survey showed that 69% of the general population found this policy unclear or confusing. Among those who identified themselves as voting to stay inside the EU in 2016, 46% opposed his Brexit policy.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
britain corbyn poll
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تظاهرات مصر هپکو اراک حسن یزدانی استقلال پرسپولیس هفته دفاع مقدس
آخرین اخبار

۲۵۰ هزار مسئول موظف به اعلام اموال خود شدند

آخرین خبرها از کودک مفقود شده در قلعه‌نو شهرری

دستور ویژه روحانی برای حل مشکلات آموزش و پرورش

رئیس‌جمهور زنگ آغاز سال تحصیلی ۹۹-۹۸ را نواخت

شهرآورد پایتخت با ۹۸ زخمی پایان یافت

معلمی که اقدام جالبش مورد توجه دنیا قرار گرفت!

روایتی از پرشهیدترین روستای ایران

وب گردی

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!
گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| حسن یزدانی، دنیارا زیر3دقیقه ضربه‌فنی کرد و فینالیست شد / احسانپور با امتیازمساوی، باخت و به رده‌بندی رفت / شعبانی و تیموری به شانس‌مجدد نرسیدند و حذف‌شدند
افشاگری تیلرسون درباره اطلاعات غلط نتانیاهو به ترامپ/هشدار ظریف درباره اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/ خبر خوش «گوترش» درباره سوریه/ صدور ویزای ظریف و روحانی از سوی آمریکا برای سفر به نیویورک
روایت بهزاد نبوی از چهار نهادی که ۶۰ درصد ثروت ملی را در اختیار دارند/روزنامه جمهوری اسلامی: کسی از روحانیت توقع ساختن آپولو ندارد، اما انتظار ادب و اخلاق دارد
عربستان کمی از دست پخت خودش را چشید!
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۶ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۳ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)