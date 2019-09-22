تابناک جهان » آسیا
Hong Kong Braces for Airport Protest After Night of Violent Clashes

Hong Kong announced new curbs on rail travel Sunday ahead of the latest in a series of planned protests targeting the airport after a night of widespread violent street clashes in the Chinese-ruled territory.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 22 September 2019

Anti-government protesters have targeted the airport before, occupying the arrivals hall, blocking approach roads and setting street fires in the nearby town of Tung Chung.

“The airport is still the most important asset to the government,” a 23-year-old protester said Saturday. She only gave her name as Kay. “We will adopt hit-and-run tactics and each time help us to gain experience. That’s why I am still calling people to the airport.”

Sunday’s protest is due to start at noon local time.

The Airport Express train, which takes passengers under the harbor and across a series of bridges to the airport, built on reclaimed land around an outlying island, will only allow passengers to board in downtown Hong Kong Sunday, not on the Kowloon Peninsula, the Airport Authority said.

Only people holding tickets would be allowed to enter the terminal, it said.

“There are calls online for using fake boarding passes, fake air tickets or fake flight booking information to enter the terminal buildings. ... The Airport Authority reminds that such behavior could amount to forgery or using false instrument,” it said in a statement.

The violence has hit pockets of Hong Kong at different times over more than three months, allowing life to go on as normal for the vast majority most of the time.

But pictures of petrol bombs and street clashes broadcast worldwide present a huge headache for Beijing just days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1.

Women react after tear gas was fired by the police near Yuen Long station, in Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2019.

The Hong Kong government has called off a big fireworks display to mark the day in case of further clashes. China, which has a People’s Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong, has said it has faith in Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to solve the crisis.

Police fired tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters who threw petrol bombs in two new towns Saturday after pro-China groups pulled down some of the “Lennon Walls” of anti-government messages. There were violent clashes elsewhere in the city.

Police condemned the violence and said there had been many serious injuries in fights between people of “different views.”

“They threw petrol bombs at police vehicles and police officers, and even attempted to snatch the revolver of a police officer,” police said in a statement Sunday.

The protests picked up in June over legislation, now withdrawn, that would have allowed suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Demands have since broadened into calls for universal suffrage.

The protesters are angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in the former British colony, which returned to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” formula intended to guarantee freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

China says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” arrangement and denies meddling. It has accused foreign governments including the United States and Britain of inciting the unrest.

بازداشت بیش از ۷۰ نفر در تظاهرات مصری‌ها

حمله یک خودرو به مسجدی در فرانسه

برترین مراکز مالی جهان کدامند؟

عدم استفاده پزشکان از کارتخوان از فردا جرم است

مراسم رژه نیروهای مسلح آغاز شد

زنگ شکوفه‌های در مدارس کشور طنین انداز شد

نارضایتی ۷۵ درصد شهروندان از موتورسواران

جزئیات دریافت هزینه کفن و دفن تامین اجتماعی

هفت میلیارد و ۷۶۲ میلیون یورو به نیما رسید/ تهدید سعودی‌های پولدار برای خرید سهام آرامکو/ موافقت با تشکیل اتاق بازرگانی اوراسیا/ بی‌توجهی دلار و بورس به تحریم بانک مرکزی

پُرمصرف‌ها منتظر کنتور هوشمند باشند

نگاهی آماری به شهدای جنگ تحمیلی

برنامه‌های آموزش و پرورش برای ارتقای کمی و کیفی

قطع برق بخشی از بجنورد درپی برخورد خودرو با تیر برق

دستگیری ۴ نفر از مدیران سازمان بهزیستی ملارد

پلوسی: آمریکا نمی‌تواند وحشیگری بیشتر راه بیندازد

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!
فاجعه رسانه ای برای عربستان با نشست خبری وزارت دفاع این کشور!
تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست
موشکی که تبدیل به برگِ برنده سپاه در خلیج فارس شد
اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
عربستان سعودی، قربانی سلاح‌های قشنگ میلیارد دلاری آمریکایی! + ویدیو
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
